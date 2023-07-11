Two Brockton teens arraigned in connection with Monday shooting near Brockton courthouse

Their next court appearance is scheduled for Friday.

Antwon Barrett-Smith and Neandro Mendes were held without bail and each face multiple firearm-related charges, an assault charge, and a disorderly conduct charge, according to a statement from the office of Plymouth District Attorney Timothy J. Cruz.

Two 18-year-old men from Brockton were arraigned Tuesday in connection with a midday shooting Monday outside Brockton District Court, according to officials.

Officers responded to 215 Main St. around 12:30 p.m., according to a Monday statement from Brockton police. Courthouse personnel observed a fistfight outside the building moments before the shooting, according to the Plymouth district attorney’s office.

Advertisement

After several 911 calls reporting the shooting, officers also responded to Maple Avenue, where they found and arrested Mendes, according to the district attorney’s office.

Barrett-Smith was seen waving what appeared to be a handgun just before the shots were fired, the statement said.

A 37-year-old woman standing near the courthouse suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound during the fight, the statement said. She is from Brockton and a relative of one of the defendants, said Beth Stone, a spokesperson for the Plymouth district attorney’s office, in an e-mail to the Globe.

She was transported to Good Samaritan Medical Centre, where officers discovered that a man, whose condition was not released, was also suffering from a gunshot wound and had been dropped off by a private party, the statement said.

The man, who Stone identified as a 19-year-old from Brockton, was transported to Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston for treatment, the statement said.

After the shooting, a stay-in-place order was issued for employees working in the courthouse, Brockton City Hall, a Brockton Public Schools building, a Brockton Health Department building, and Brockton’s War Memorial building “out of an abundance of caution,” the statement said.

The order was in place for about an hour, Stone said.

Advertisement

Two handguns were recovered by detectives, according to the statement.

No other information was immediately available.













Isabela Rocha can be reached at isabela.rocha@globe.com.