Two men arrested in separate incidents after allegedly assaulting officers in Tewksbury, Wakefield

In the Tewksbury incident, Hernan Aybar Romero, 24, was arrested by the Massachusetts State Police Violent Fugitive Apprehension Section on Tuesday, the statement said.

That arrest comes after police made an arrest also on Friday in a similar incident in Wakefield that occurred last Wednesday, when a motorcyclist attempted to run over an officer who approached him on foot after observing erratic driving, State Police said in a statement.

A man from Lawrence was arrested Tuesday for allegedly violently assaulting a Massachusetts State Police officer during a traffic stop in Tewksbury on Friday, according to State Police.

The officer who had been assaulted was treated and released from Lowell General Hospital, police said.

Advertisement

The officer had stopped Aybar Romero for motor vehicle violations on I-495 in Tewksbury Friday night, police said.

When Aybar Romero exited his vehicle, he assaulted the officer who was putting him into handcuffs. He was able to get back in his car and sped away, police said.

Aybar Romero had four outstanding warrants for his arrest, including charges of trafficking in heroin, morphine, opium, and fentanyl, the statement said.

A State Police investigation tracked Aybar Romero to an apartment in Lawrence He faces charges including assault and battery on a police officer.

On Friday, State Police also arrested 19-year-old Colin James Webb,of Reading for allegedly assaulting an officer last Wednesday on the I-95, Exit 57 ramp in Wakefield, according to the statement.

After spotting Webb’s erratic driving, the officer repeatedly ordered Webb to turn off the motorcycle’s engine and get off it, but he refused to comply. Instead, Webb drove forward toward the officer who was in front of him, the statement said.

“The trooper was able to disengage from the motorcycle as it continued forward, allowing him to narrowly avoid being hit by a pickup truck passing through the intersection,” the statement said.

Advertisement

Webbwas charged with assault and battery on a police officer.





Maeve Lawler can be reached at maeve.lawler@globe.com.