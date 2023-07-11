Two people rescued from stuck elevator in JFK Federal Building in Boston

The people were trapped for roughly an hour, said Brian Alkins, a spokesman for the Boston Fire Department. They reported no injuries but were taken to a hospital to be checked out.

Two people were rescued by the Boston Fire Department after an elevator became stuck Tuesday morning inside the John Fitzgerald Kennedy Federal Building, officials said.

“They were in a blind shaft ... meaning it opens on the first floor and opens on the 15th floor,” with no openings in between, Alkins said. “They were probably between the first and near the fourth floor, but we’re not sure exactly.”

Extracting the passengers was “time-consuming” work, he said.

“Safety is our number one concern, so we had to make sure everybody was safe, put a harness on, everything secured, before we moved the elevators and moved the people out,” he said.

Outside the building, multiple fire department SUVs and trucks were parked along Cambridge and Sudbury streets with their red lights flashing, along with ambulances from Boston EMS and Boston police vehicles. Firefighters carrying rescue gear began walking out of the building in groups about 11:15 a.m.

