Venomous Portuguese man-of-war spotted near Narragansett beaches

“The tentacles contain stinging nematocysts, microscopic capsules loaded with coiled, barbed tubes that deliver venom capable of paralyzing and killing small fish and crustaceans,” according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. “While the man-of-war’s sting is rarely deadly to people, it packs a painful punch and causes welts on exposed skin.”

The man-of-war, actually a species of siphonophore, are loaded with venom.

A swarm of Portuguese man-of-war, sea creatures often mistaken for jellyfish, have been spotted at Narragansett beaches, according to the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management, which alerted beachgoers Tuesday. They came ashore at Scarborough, Roger Wheeler, and East Matunuck State beaches this week.

A new study by the School of Ocean and Earth Science and Technology at the University of Hawaii said man-of-war stings can be treated by rinsing with vinegar to remove residual stingers or bits of tentacle left on the skin and immersing in 113-degree hot water or a hot pack for 45 minutes.

In addition, the Mayo Clinic recommends that tweezers be used to pluck visible tentacles. Apply 0.5 to 1 percent hydrocortisone or ointment twice a day to the affected skin.

Man-of-war are found mostly in tropical and subtropical seas and propelled by winds and ocean currents alone, according to NOAA. They can float in legions of 1,000 or more.

“What generally happens is a spur will break off from the Gulf Stream and carry warm water toward us depending on winds and current,” said Michael Healey, a spokesman for the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management. “That’s what usually brings Portuguese man-of-war to our beaches.”

Healey said they appear to be coming ashore near Narragansett. The environmental agency said affected beaches are flying purple flags to notify beachgoers of dangerous marine life.

Healey said the man-of-war is named for its resemblance to 18th-century Portuguese warships under full sail. The sea animals are blue, violet, or pink and rise up to 6 inches above the water line. Their tentacles dip below the surface and can grow to an average of about 30 feet, according to NOAA.

Their appearance conjures images of small sea monsters.

“There is a fascination,” said Healey, explaining that they are typical in the summertime. “I think the psychology of the creature from the deep — people have a fascination with monsters and they look like little monsters.”

A RIDEM post about man-of-war in August 2021 drew more than 8,000 shares and 778 comments.

Swimmers should be wary of the sea creatures in the breakwater near shore. If beachgoers find one, they should report it to lifeguards or beach attendants who have gloves and pails to pick them up.

