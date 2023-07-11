A strange juxtaposition: Flooding and sunny skies in Vermont

“It just takes some time for all of that water that’s been falling in the watershed to make it through the soil, get into the tributaries, and eventually get into the main stem of the river,” said Jonathan Winter, an associate professor of geography at Dartmouth College who researches extreme precipitation events .

The rain had stopped in Vermont by midday Tuesday and skies were brightening, but the flooding persisted.

The bigger the watershed, the region that drains into a river, the longer it generally takes to flood because the water takes longer to reach the river, Winter said. In the case of small watersheds, the distance between where the rain is falling and the river is smaller, so they can flood more quickly.

Some of the worst flooding in the state happened along the Winooski River, including in Montpelier, the state capital. The 90-mile river’s watershed drains approximately 1,080 square miles — or about 10 percent of the state — eventually pouring into Lake Champlain, according to the Friends of the Winooski.

National Weather Service forecasters in Burlington said at mid-morning that most rivers were “near crest this morning/early afternoon, including the Winooski basin.” They said there had been widespread 2- to 5- inch rainfall “with a strip of 6 to 9 inches along and near the spine of the Green Mountains.”

A National Weather Service graphic showed the immense amount of rain that fell in the past few days in Western Massachusetts, Vermont, and New Hampshire.

A National Weather Service map shows the immense amount of rain that fell over the past 3 days. National Weather Service

Forecasters noted that controlled dam releases intended to “prevent failures” could have an additional effect on rivers and streams. They said they were keeping an eye on the possibility of rain again on Thursday, which “could cause more issues, particularly during a time when many will be recovering and cleaning up from our latest catastrophic flooding event.”

Winter said the impact of the heavy rain was intensified because the soil was already saturated “after a fairly wet June.”

“Some of those areas were already primed for flooding,” he said. “Think of the soil as a bucket. If it’s half-full already and you pour water in it, it’s going to overflow.”

So “a lot of the water that falls, instead of going into the soil, it goes into the river.”

In another example of flooding lagging behind the rain, some flooding is expected in Massachusetts and Connecticut in the coming days from the Connecticut River, which forms most of the border between Vermont and New Hampshire.

“Rivers are expected to swell across western MA and central CT over the next few days as rain that fell across VT makes its way into the CT River Valley,” National Weather Service forecasters in Massachusetts wrote Tuesday morning.

“Flood warnings are in place for the entire CT River from the MA/VT border to the Long Island Sound EXCEPT for a small portion of the river near Springfield, MA,” forecasters wrote, saying that ”conditions will be closely monitored over the coming hours and days.”





