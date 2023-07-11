Forecasters warn more flooding likely Tuesday as torrential rains move out of Northeast, rivers crest

In New York’s Hudson Valley, a woman was killed on Monday. Flood watches were in effect in parts of five states on Monday, including Central Massachusetts.

All over New England and the Northeast, a slow-moving storm system on Monday dumped torrents of rain, bringing floods that closed streets, took out bridges, and burst at least one dam.

After torrential rains brought heavy flooding to Vermont and other parts of New England, the historic rainfall was expected to clear, but forecasters warned that more flooding was likely on Tuesday .

Rivers are expected to crest as late as Tuesday evening.

In Vermont, forecasters said the potential for flooding remains as the area transitions out of flash flooding. Many of the roads in the state along and east of the Green Mountains remain impassable. Only slow improvements are expected, forecasters said.

Roads were closed, and officials alerted people to the likelihood of widespread damage, including water runoff, flooding, and erosion. Officials deployed emergency crews around the state.

The National Weather Service issued a warning on Monday saying moderate flooding was forecast on the Connecticut River in Western Massachusetts, at locations including Northampton, the Holyoke Dam, Holyoke, and Springfield, and in Connecticut. The weather service said Tuesday that the warnings remain in effect, and that minor flooding is also forecast for the Deerfield River.

Widespread river flooding is also expected from Deerfield and Montague City south through Whately and Sunderland, the weather service said on Tuesday.

“Flooding will expand into portions of Montague and Greenfield downstream through Sunderland and Whately. Some residential areas may become inundated and localized road closures may be needed,” forecaster said.

The weather service said Tuesday that showers will push north and eventually come to end through Tuesday for New England following multiple days of significant rainfall over the Northeast. The rain is expected to taper off in the afternoon.

Conditions will clear out ahead of increasing precipitation chances late Wednesday before another storm system moves in from the west, forecasters said.

Travis Andersen of Globe Staff contributed to this report.

Shannon Larson can be reached at shannon.larson@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @shannonlarson98.