DeSantis’ striking, risky strategy: Try not to trick small donors

Bailey was familiar with the Trump campaign: He was the co-chair of its finance committee, helped raise millions for the effort and personally contributed several thousand dollars.

In the months before the 2020 presidential election, Roy W. Bailey, a Dallas businessperson, received a stream of text messages from Donald Trump’s reelection campaign, asking for money in persistent, almost desperate terms.

“Think about that,” Bailey said recently about the frequency of the messages and the beseeching tone. “That is how out of control and crazy some of this fund-raising has gotten.”

Advertisement

He did, ultimately, desert Trump: He is now raising money for Governor Ron DeSantis of Florida, whose campaign has pledged to avoid the kinds of online fund-raising tactics that irritated Bailey and that have spread in both parties, particularly the Republican Party, in recent years as candidates have tried to amass small donors.

Get Breaking News Alerts Stay up-to-date with important news developments, delivered right to your inbox. Enter Email Sign Up

No phony deadlines, DeSantis has promised donors. No wildly implausible pledges that sizable contributions will be matched by committees affiliated with the campaign. And no tricking donors into recurring donations.

This strategy is one of the subtle ways DeSantis’ team is trying to contrast him with Trump, who has often cajoled, guilt-tripped, and occasionally misled small donors. Although his campaign has not directly called out Trump’s methods, on the day DeSantis declared he would run for president, his website prominently vowed to eschew “smoke and mirrors,” “fake matches,” and “lies” in its fund-raising.

For the DeSantis campaign, the vow of no trickery is risky. Trump, the most successful online Republican fund-raiser ever, has shown that such tactics work. But Generra Peck, DeSantis’ campaign manager, said that approach damaged the long-term financial health of the Republican Party because it risked alienating small donors.

“We’re building a movement,” Peck said last month in an interview at DeSantis campaign headquarters in Tallahassee.

Advertisement

So far, it’s difficult to tell if DeSantis’ approach is working. His fund-raising slowed after his campaign began in late May, and campaign officials did not provide figures that would have shed light on its success with small donors.

The battle to raise money from average Americans may seem quaint in the era of billionaires and super political action committees, which have taken on outsize roles in US elections. But straight campaign cash is still, in many ways, the lifeblood of a campaign, and a powerful measure of the strength of a candidate. For example, GOP presidential contenders must reach a threshold of individual donors set by the Republican National Committee to qualify for the debate stage, a bar that is already causing some candidates to engage in gimmicky contortions.

“One of the biggest challenges for Republicans, across the board, is building out the small-dollar universe,” said Kristin Davison, the chief operating officer of Never Back Down, the main super PAC supporting DeSantis.

The DeSantis campaign said its strategy was devised to establish long-term relationships with small donors, rather than to suck them dry as quickly as possible.

Trump’s campaign has clearly taken notice.

On Friday, in an apparent round of fund-raising one-upsmanship, the Trump campaign announced a donor initiative, saying it would build a “big, beautiful Donor Wall” at its New Hampshire headquarters.

Advertisement

“And I don’t mean scribbled on the wall with a crayon, like some other campaigns do,” said the campaign e-mail, which was written in Trump’s voice, “but a heavy, respectable plaque with the names of our great donors finely etched within.”

All for a donation of $75. NEW YORK TIMES

Joint Chiefs of Staff nominee addresses Congress

WASHINGTON — President Biden’s pick to serve as America’s top military officer warned senators Tuesday of the difficulties posed by any potential conflict in Asia and described how he would use lessons learned from the Ukraine war to help the US military prepare.

But Air Force General CQ Brown Jr. may not be able to apply those lessons anytime soon, even after being well-received in a confirmation hearing to serve as the next chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

Brown’s nomination is among more than 260 being stalled by Republican Senator Tommy Tuberville of Alabama. He is blocking the confirmation of all senior military officers in protest over Defense Department policy that pays for travel when a service member has to go out of state to get an abortion or other reproductive care.

A history-making fighter pilot, Brown has a deep knowledge of China and a broad understanding of space, cyber, and other technologies. His confirmation would mean that, for the first time, both the Pentagon’s top military and civilian positions would be held by African Americans.

Brown told the Senate Armed Services Committee that a potential conflict in Asia would be challenging, because of its large size. He said the military has been doing exercises and tabletop drills to practice getting needed equipment into the region quickly. “You cannot wait until the crisis occurs,” he said. “You have to pre-position capability and have that in place. You have to work with allies and partners to have access to locations.”

Advertisement

But discussions about national security were overshadowed by the tensions over Tuberville’s campaign.

Democrats blasted him and Republicans said they are hoping to persuade him to lift the holds — which could affect 650 service members by year’s end.

Tuberville never mentioned the topic when he questioned Brown during the hearing. Instead, he asked about cutting costs in the Joint Chiefs office, and told Brown he’d like an update, “because you’re gonna be the new leader.” He added: “Thank you for taking this on. It’s gonna be a hard job and any way we can help you, we’re here to help.”

Senator Elizabeth Warren, Democrat of Massachusetts, offered up a quick retort: “What he could do to help is lift this stay.” ASSOCIATED PRESS





Iowa lawmakers convene special session over abortion bill

DES MOINES — Tensions flared in the Iowa Capitol as the Legislature convened a special session Tuesday focused exclusively on abortion restrictions, where Republican lawmakers will work to pass a new ban on almost all abortions after roughly six weeks of pregnancy.

The marathon day of committee meetings, floor debates, and votes in both chambers was expected to extend late into the night.

Republican Governor Kim Reynolds ordered the rare session after the state Supreme Court declined to reinstate a law she signed in 2018 that is practically identical to the one being proposed Tuesday. Abortion is currently legal in Iowa up to 20 weeks of pregnancy.

Advertisement

The current draft, like the 2018 law, would prohibit abortion once cardiac activity can be detected, which is usually around six weeks of pregnancy and before many women know they are pregnant.

Chants from abortion advocates echoed through the rotunda and could be heard from rooms where state representatives and senators were meeting. Members of the public for and against the bill alternated conveying their viewpoints to lawmakers from both chambers for nearly four hours in total.

ASSOCIATED PRESS

Bannon, former lawyers battle over attorney fees

With hours left in his presidency, Donald Trump granted pardons to a long roster of people. Prominent among them was his former chief strategist, Steve Bannon, who had been charged by federal prosecutors in Manhattan with conspiring to swindle donors of money to build a wall along the Mexican border.

This week, the attorneys who helped secure his freedom in 2021 won a judgment against him for nearly $500,000 in unpaid legal fees.

The New York firm, Davidoff Hutcher & Citron LLP, had sued Bannon in Manhattan state court in February for not paying more than half of what he owed them. Bannon had paid just $375,000 of more than $850,000 in legal fees incurred over two years, the law firm said.

The order against Bannon is just the latest legal woe the right-wing pundit and podcaster has faced in recent years. The firm’s lawyers helped Bannon fight a subpoena from the congressional committee that investigated the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection and subsequently represented him in criminal contempt proceedings when he defied it.

In Friday’s order, the judge, Arlene P. Bluth, found that he had to pay the firm what he owed, plus 1% interest. She also ordered him to pay “reasonable legal fees” for its suit.

Jeffrey Citron, a managing partner at the firm, said in a statement Tuesday that it was unfortunate that the firm had to sue to get paid for representing Bannon in “his various legal predicaments.”

“The firm intends to pursue every opportunity to collect,” he added.

Bannon’s current lawyer, Harlan Protass, said in an e-mailed statement: “The judge’s decision was clearly wrong and we intend to immediately appeal it.”

NEW YORK TIMES







