Warren raises $1.2 million for reelection, while helping abortion rights groups in red states

Warren’s second quarter haul represents just a modest increase from the first quarter, where she raised about $800,000 — more than half of which she raised in the five days between launching her reelection campaign and the end of the month.

With no viable challenger yet at home and a national profile, Warren, who is running for a third Senate term, brought in about $1.2 million to her own coffers between April and June while also using her online fund-raising list to raise money for both abortion causes and several Democrats running in competitive Senate races.

Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren, who proclaimed in April that “Roe will be on the ballot in 2024,” appears to be using her fund-raising acumen to help Democratic causes in redder states — including efforts to amend state constitutions to shore up abortion rights.

The overall figure pales in comparison to the $3.45 million she raised in the second quarter of 2017, a year before her first reelection bid when Warren was stockpiling cash ahead of her 2020 run for president.

With no challenge in sight, Warren instead used her list to raise money for the National Network of Abortion Funds, as well as Ohioans for Reproductive Freedom and Floridians Protecting Freedom, which are both working to secure abortion rights in their states via constitutional amendment.

Her online fund-raising list also helped steer donors to the competitive reelection campaigns of Democratic senators Bob Casey in Pennsylvania, Jacky Rosen in Nevada, and Tammy Baldwin in Wisconsin. She is also supporting Representative Katie Porter of California, a Warren protégé and former student of the Cambridge Democrat at Harvard Law School, who is running to replace retiring Senator Dianne Feinstein.

Warren’s financial support is not a surprise: In a break from political tradition, Warren endorsed Porter before Feinstein, the longest-serving woman in the Senate at age 90, announced she would not seek reelection amid questions about her mental acuity.

Porter faces her House colleagues Barbara Lee, a Black activist and longtime progressive lawmaker, and Adam Schiff, a prolific fundraiser who was endorsed by the vast majority of California’s congressional delegation, including former Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Other Democrats getting a helping hand from Warren include Tennessee state representatives Justin Pearson and Justin Jones, who were briefly expelled from their chamber for their participation in a protest against gun violence.

Warren also raised money on behalf of President Biden’s reelection campaign, on which she serves as a surrogate and adviser.

Warren now has $3.3 million on hand in total. Her average donation amount was just less than $25, her campaign said — a figure that her supporters will likely tout as evidence of her continued strength among grassroots donors. She does not accept money from corporate political action committees and executives in financial fields like private equity. She drew from 29,205 donors in total, the campaign said, and 98 percent of her donations were $100 or less.

The Senator announced her third-term bid last month via a video, where she touted legislative accomplishments like over-the-counter hearing aids and a corporate minimum tax. The video, which featured cameos from leaders like Boston Mayor Michelle Wu and Massachusetts Representative Ayanna Pressley, set out a progressive vision for the next six years.

Samantha J. Gross can be reached at samantha.gross@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @samanthajgross.