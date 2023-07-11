How the Supreme Court’s affirmative action ruling strengthens diversity and equity

I’ve always opposed using race as a factor in college admissions, even though the college I’m attending next year, Brown University, has done so and submitted an amicus brief in support of the policy. Despite its shortcomings, affirmative action has always had a noble aim: ensuring campus diversity and providing equitable opportunities for students who have faced obstacles.

Under affirmative action, colleges used racial stereotypes to preconceive student personalities and interests and guesstimate the obstacles in a student’s life. Now, forced to rethink their admissions processes, colleges like Brown can do one better: ensuring diversity and equity based on each student’s individual story.

In their messaging, affirmative action proponents often co-opt the language of inclusion to describe their motivations, with Harvard University insisting it used affirmative action policies to “defend diversity.” This argument, however, is hindered by its false assumptions. Artificially manipulating the racial demographics of a student body for the sake of diversity assumes that minority students are monolithic in their makeup; it assumes that different racial groups play distinct roles and reduces students of the same race to interchangeable pawns. This, of course, is untrue. Race and ethnicity do not predetermine a student’s curiosity, passion, or strength of character.

When race is used as a proxy for the ability to contribute to a vibrant and diverse campus, the result is sweeping and offensive generalizations. Harvard’s admissions office, for instance, has long perpetrated the notion that Asian Americans are hardworking but bland, robotic, and unfriendly, according to Students for Fair Admissions, the plaintiff in both of the affirmative action cases brought before the Supreme Court. Its analysis found that Harvard gave worse personality scores to Asian American students despite alumni not reporting back such findings from their one-on-one interviews with applicants.

On a recent ABC News broadcast, I debated a Duke University student who lamented that the Supreme Court’s decision meant that instead of simply checking a box for her race, she would have to detail how her race impacted her experiences and worldview in an essay. To me, this sounded like a good thing — race impacts people in ways that can’t be delineated with a checkbox.

The checkbox reduces each student to a stereotype by allowing university bureaucrats to make hasty assumptions about how the student might experience the world and enrich their school’s community. Allowing students to mention their race in relation to their real-life experience via a long-form response allows colleges to work toward true diversity by reflecting on a student’s individuality unhindered by the fog of racial tropes.

Supporters of affirmative action also argue that considering race and ethnicity allows universities to strive toward equity and account for historical injustices such as slavery and Jim Crow laws. This theory, however, is hardly applied consistently. Under affirmative action, Asian American students were admitted at lower rates than white students with the same academic credentials; by that logic, these statistics would suggest that white people have suffered from systemic discrimination at the hands of Asians, justifying their higher admit rate.

Moreover, using the broad brush of race to determine disadvantage is fatally flawed by its inherent assumption that all people of a certain race face the exact same obstacles regardless of class or family circumstances. While quickly lumping applicants together by the box they select for race is easy, it is also imprecise: in the American melting pot, there is much intraracial diversity and many interracial similarities.

For instance, a hypothetical private school-educated son of wealthy Nigerian immigrants might have more similarities with one of his classmates who is the son of wealthy Korean immigrants than an African American student who is a descendent of enslaved people, attends an underresourced school, and works a part-time job to support his family. That student, in turn, might have more in common with the kid from a low-income family of Vietnamese refugees who stocks shelves at his parents’ convenience store after school. Life experience is more than just one’s skin color; these nuances can hardly be captured with a mere checkbox.

Colleges have a compelling interest in equitably considering the resources and opportunities their prospective students have had in life. But there is no need to use race as a proxy for opportunity when a more comprehensive analysis of each applicant’s circumstances offers deeper insight into how each student capitalized on the available opportunities.

With affirmative action gone, colleges must now rework their admissions standards to view applicants as individuals, not stereotypes. This won’t weaken diversity and equity initiatives; it will strengthen them.

Alex Shieh is a contributing Globe Opinion writer and founder of The Phillips Academy Poll, a polling firm run by members of Gen Z. Follow him at @alexkshieh.