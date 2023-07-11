The Sumner Tunnel closure’s silver lining

It’s another summer in Boston and another major disruption to the city’s transportation network.

Nearly a year after the MBTA suspended service on the Orange Line for a month, the state closed Sumner Tunnel until the end of August. And much like the Orange Line shutdown, the Sumner Tunnel closure, which started on Wednesday, is forcing thousands of residents to find alternative routes to work, which will mean more traffic jams and longer commutes. In some cases, transportation officials anticipate that drivers will face hourlong delays on a given trip.

But as much of a headache as that sounds like to a city that already has its fair share of commuting nightmares, there is a silver lining — though, admittedly, you might have to squint really hard to see it.

So how could a nearly two-month closure of the main connection between downtown and East Boston — which has roughly 39,000 vehicles pass through it each day — be a good thing?

Anytime there’s a temporary disruption to a transportation system because of laborious construction projects, it’s an inconvenience for many, but one that could be turned into an opportunity. Lawmakers can evaluate alternative routes and modes of transportation, and think about ways to improve them and better connect the city. These ideas could be small tweaks (how can traffic lights be better timed to improve commutes for drivers and pedestrians?) or ambitious overhauls, like building pedestrian bridges to otherwise isolated neighborhoods.

A sign at the entrance to the Sumner Tunnel in East Boston. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

That’s precisely the kind of reimagining Boston did during the Orange Line shutdown last year, when the Wu administration quickly installed pop-up bus and bike lanes to get people across town with ease. Some of those temporary changes were “done in permanent paint,” Mayor Michelle Wu joked at the time. But as with any joke, there was a bit of truth: A year later, some of those lanes still stand and will for good.

With Sumner closed for most of the summer, state transportation officials have tried to make other modes of transportation more appealing. They’ve eliminated fares, for example, for all Blue Line riders throughout the shutdown. That will likely ease the Sumner-induced traffic delays by encouraging people to leave their cars at home, and it may even get people to change their transit habits permanently — something that Boston desperately needs to alleviate the region’s worsening traffic jams and the emissions that come along with them.

Jascha Franklin-Hodge, the city’s chief of streets, told me that he’s looking at what the Sumner closure “can tell us about the potential of long-term shifts … from cars to transit.”

But while some drivers might indeed hop on the T while Sumner is closed, most of them are likely to revert back to their cars when this is all over. Without convenient alternatives that can get people from point A to point B as quickly as (or ideally faster than) a car would, then it’s extremely difficult to see a significant shift away from cars that sticks. And far too often, Boston simply doesn’t provide those kinds of alternatives.

“Our infrastructure in a historic city — many of those bills are coming due in terms of delayed and deferred maintenance that is now at the point of crumbling and being physically dangerous for people,” Wu told me last month. “We have a lot of work to do.”

If nothing else, the Sumner closure is a reminder of just how much more Boston, and the state, should be doing to create a safer, faster, and more interconnected public transit system. It will no doubt be costly. But the next time there’s a major transit disruption, it at least wouldn’t require this much effort to get people to even just temporarily ditch their cars.

Abdallah Fayyad is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at abdallah.fayyad@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @abdallah_fayyad.