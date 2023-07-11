Nantucket clam shack’s foes have valid concerns

McGrory portrays the opponents of the clam shack, namely Charles Johnson and his lawyer, Danielle deBenedictis, as two-dimensional villains, bordering on caricatures. This does a disservice to the complexities and genuine concerns that lie beneath the surface. Johnson, a billionaire executive and an Old North Wharf Cooperative shareholder, has expressed apprehension about the project’s potential impact on the area. While his fears may not align with the actual plans for the clam shack, it is crucial to recognize that his concerns stem from a desire to preserve the character of the neighborhood.

In a recent column ( “Clam shack battle is like something out of a movie,” Metro, July 7), Brian McGrory paints a vivid picture of the ongoing battle surrounding the proposed Straight Wharf Fish Market on Nantucket, likening it to a movie script in the making. While his narrative is entertaining, it misses the mark in capturing the essence of this dispute and the implications it holds for the common good.

The characterization of deBenedictus as “bungling” is an unjustified attack. DeBenedictis has been diligently representing Charles Johnson.

McGrory belittles Johnson’s objections by highlighting his vast wealth and seemingly insignificant use of the property in question. However, the value of a space extends beyond its mere occupancy. Old North Wharf, in the heart of downtown Nantucket, holds cultural and historical significance for locals and visitors alike. Preserving the harmony of the neighborhood and ensuring it remains accessible and enjoyable for all should be a shared goal.

Old North Wharf is one of the most historically significant and photographed venues on a magical island filled with special places. Yes, the wharf is adjacent to the commercial downtown. Indeed, the old Straight Wharf fish market and ice cream shop were great neighbors. The creation of a new 60-seat restaurant, with its attendant noise, would certainly degrade the quality of life on the entire wharf, not just Johnson’s cottage.

Gabriel Frasca, one of the chefs behind the proposed clam shack, is portrayed as a victim of this battle, a dreamer whose ambitions hang in the balance. We note that the owner of the property is Stephen R. Karp’s Nantucket Island Resorts.

While it is disheartening to witness delays and uncertainties in any entrepreneurial endeavor, development projects should be subject to scrutiny to ensure that they align with the best interests of the community.

Harvey C. Jones

Nantucket

Christopher C. Quick

Nantucket

The writers are fellow shareholders in the Old North Wharf Cooperative.



