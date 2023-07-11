State tax relief going down to the wire, bedeviled by details

Proponents say that tripling the cap on the Housing Development Incentive Program credit awards to $30 million annually could create up to 12,500 market rate units in the next 10 years in addition to the 4,000 already funded. Not one of these 16,500 subsidized units would be affordable because HDIP currently does not support affordable housing. HDIP rents can go as high as the local market allows — sometimes shockingly high. For details, see the HDIP report from the Massachusetts Law Reform Institute.

Re “The Legislature should stop dithering on tax relief” : Your July 5 editorial urges the conference committee working to reconcile the House and Senate tax bills to approve a Senate proposal that would amount to allowing as much as $327 million in tax credits for developers of market rate and often luxury housing in Gateway Cities over the next 10 years.

Get Today in Opinion Globe Opinion's must-reads, delivered to you every Sunday-Friday. Enter Email Sign Up

The conference committee should reject the Senate’s proposed HDIP increase until the program includes a decent share of desperately needed affordable housing. Bills that include this critical reform to HDIP are pending before the Housing Committee and should be considered before the program is expanded. Both chambers claim their bills provide tax relief to those who need it the most. HDIP expansion without reform ignores those people.

Advertisement

Georgia D. Katsoulomitis

Executive director

Judith Liben

Housing attorney and Access to Justice fellow

Massachusetts Law Reform Institute

Boston





Bid to close Fair Share tax loophole is a good move, not a switcheroo

When the Globe endorsed the Fair Share Amendment, the editorial board clearly recognized the law’s basic principle: asking our wealthiest residents to pay more in income taxes to make needed investments.

The Fair Share Amendment was designed to amend our state constitution with that general principle, not to preemptively anticipate every single way people might change their behavior in response to the new tax.

Advertisement

So it’s unfortunate that the Globe is now dismissing the state Senate’s attempt to protect that principle by closing the single-filing loophole as changing “the rules of the game.” Closing a tax loophole that would allow the state’s highest-income couples to avoid paying as much as $40,000 in Fair Share taxes is entirely consistent with the will of the voters.

We should not tolerate an ultrawealthy household filing its federal tax return jointly and then filing state returns as single people in order to avoid taxes. The Senate’s tax bill would close that loophole.

Every dollar saved by closing this loophole is an extra dollar to help fix our roads and transit or make our public colleges affordable again.

Harris Gruman

Somerville