Ukraine should join NATO — eventually. For now, focus on supporting its defense against Russian invasion.

Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, Poland, and the other former Eastern bloc nations that were so eager to join NATO after the Soviet Union collapsed, know all too well what it means to live under the thumb of Moscow’s rule. For them, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine a little more than 500 days ago isn’t some “territorial dispute” ; it’s a lingering source of fear of who could be next if Moscow is able to restore the control over Ukraine it lost in 1991.

It is not by chance that Vilnius, Lithuania, is hosting this week’s NATO summit at a critical moment for the alliance. The capital city of the former Soviet possession is a mere 20 miles from the border of Russian ally Belarus — a razor wire-topped border fence now backed up by an additional 1,000 NATO troops from 16 member nations and advanced air defense systems to protect the world leaders, including President Biden, who will be attending.

What those Eastern European nations also know is that by protecting itself, Ukraine is protecting them — a debt many of them feel viscerally.

President Biden walked by honor guards at Vilnius airport ahead of a NATO summit in Vilnius, Lithuania, Monday. Mindaugas Kulbis/Associated Press

And so the job of the 31-member alliance this week is twofold — to ensure that Ukraine has what it needs to continue fighting this war and commitments to help in its future rebuilding; and to ensure those nations on the eastern front of the alliance have the resources, troops, and equipment to deter the unbridled ambitions of Vladimir Putin.

Putin has, however inadvertently, already reshaped NATO’s priorities and deployments, moving its battalions of troops ever eastward — first to cover Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, and Poland, followed by additional deployments to Bulgaria, Hungary, Romania, and Slovakia after the start of the war. Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, speaking ahead of the summit, promised three new “regional plans” backed up by 300,000 NATO troops.

“This sends a clear message that we will defend every inch of Lithuania, and every inch of Allied territory,” Stoltenberg said upon arriving in Vilnius Monday.

Ukraine itself also hopes to join the alliance, and it certainly deserves an invitation at some point. But the Biden administration has made it clear that step will have to wait until the fighting ends. While that’s the right call — admitting Ukraine now would be tantamount to going to war with Russia — it means Ukrainians are dying for Europe’s collective security. They need more formal, concrete support from NATO countries for as long as the war continues.

“The United States would be prepared to provide various forms of military assistance, intelligence and information sharing, cyber support, and other forms of material support so that Ukraine can both defend itself and deter future aggression,” Biden’s national security adviser Jake Sullivan told reporters aboard Air Force One Monday.

He and others in the administration have described it as similar to the level of military support the United States provides to Israel — also without any NATO-style treaty. Under a 10-year memorandum of understanding signed in 2016 in the waning days of the Obama administration (the second such 10-year MOU between the two nations), Israel has been receiving some $3.8 billion a year in military assistance. The funds are subject to congressional appropriation — but during the terms of both MOUs, Congress has often increased the amount. Those agreements also guaranteed Israel a “Qualitative Military Edge” over neighboring militaries, which put Israel at the head of the line for the F-35, the United States’s most advanced combat aircraft.

Sullivan indicated that the terms of any such agreement would be worked out with Congress. And that, in turn, would provide a much-needed opportunity to show bipartisan support. With a mere six months before the first presidential primaries, and with an isolationist wing of the GOP leery of supporting Ukraine, that would no doubt be a welcome assurance in Kyiv.

What happens in Vilnius is not without significance. A united front at the international level is important, and the resources that will become available as a result are critical to Ukraine’s future. But make no mistake: The important work will be done in the capitals of those NATO nations, chief among them our own. The Vilnius summit is a beginning but far from an end.

