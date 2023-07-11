The apex predator we just can’t get enough of

It’s been this way for a long time. Shark attacks have been headline fodder at least as far back as 1916, when four people were killed by one or more sharks on the Jersey Shore. And the tragedy in 1945 of the USS Indianapolis, in which up to 150 sailors on a torpedoed ship were killed by sharks, helped secure sharks in the popular imagination as merciless and murderous.

“Send more tourists. The last ones were delicious.” So reads a T-shirt in a Cape Cod souvenir shop, where shark stuffed animals, shark-patterned socks, and shark T-shirts sell to the same tourists who cast a wary eye on the surf before venturing in. Such is our revere-and-fear relationship with sharks.

Survivors of the USS Indianapolis sinking on Guam in August 1945. Wikimedia Commons

But the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy wants us to know that while there is these days an “elevated” potential “for interactions between white sharks and people,” fatal encounters with them are vanishingly rare: “White sharks aren’t out to get you. People are not on a shark’s menu.”

Humans are the real predators. A 2021 study published in the journal Nature found that since the 1970s, the world’s shark and ray populations have fallen by 71.1 percent because of an “18-fold increase in relative fishing pressure.”

A paperback edition of Peter Benchley's novel. Roger Kastel/Wikimedia Commons

What happened in the ’70s? “Jaws” happened.

Peter Benchley’s novel, based on the Jersey Shore shark attack six decades earlier, caused a sensation when it was published in 1974. A year later, Steven Spielberg’s film adaptation helped cement the great white shark in the annals of horror movie villains. The cultural phenomenon of the shark as monster of the deep and vengeful predator was born.

But the combined terror and appeal of sharks predates their pop culture debuts. Sharks are mysterious, and what is more alluring than mystery? Sharks have been on earth for 450,000 years, and yet until recently we knew very little about them.

The phenomenon that fed our fear of sharks has also led to greater efforts at research and conservation. Benchley himself devoted much of his life to protecting the creatures that brought him fame. Journalist Beryl Francis wrote, “While the film ‘Jaws’ (and the media) undoubtedly did damage to shark populations, it also produced significant public and scientific interest in the animals.”

David A. Ebert, director of the Pacific Shark Research Center, has written that “shark research may have eventually come into its own without it, but from my perspective it was [”Jaws”] that really put sharks in the public conscience.”

Great white sharks. JamesThew/Adobe

Maybe the best evidence of this positive perception of sharks, even as we fear them, is the popularity of Discovery Channel’s Shark Week, now in its 35th year (to take place July 11-18). While there is scientific disagreement about the effects of Shark Week’s programming on what viewers know about sharks, studies have shown that fans of the all-sharks-all-the-time shows were more likely to support shark conservation than non-fans.

Whether or not pop culture depictions of sharks can contribute to their conservation, it is clear that our love of sharks sits right beside our fear of them, giving sharks what film scholar Brigid Cherry calls “totemic” status. We watch shark movies, sing about them, even go on vacations to swim with them. As Cherry notes in an essay about sea creatures in horror and science fiction, “Many horror fans . . . feel sympathetic towards the monster or empathize and even identify with them, even where that monster has no or few human features.”

Perhaps we feel drawn to sharks not in spite of their potential danger to us — no matter how statistically unlikely — but because of it. After all, humans can cause great harm, too. And like sharks, we are faced with existential threats. Climate change and overfishing threaten us all.

In that way, sharks and humans are in the same boat. And to paraphrase Sheriff Brody from “Jaws,” we’re going to need a bigger one.

Regina Hansen teaches at Boston University. She is the author of the young adult fantasy novel “The Coming Storm,” about creatures from the deep.