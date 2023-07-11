The MAGA mindset: Make America Glum Again

“They say that the United States has had its day in the sun; that our nation has passed its zenith … that the future will be one of sacrifice and few opportunities,” he said. “My fellow citizens, I utterly reject that view.”

Reagan, the father of the modern Republican Party, had long been the role model for conservative candidates to emulate. Accepting his party’s presidential nomination in 1980, Reagan rejected the defeatist view of America he spotted on the left.

As Donald Trump and Ron DeSantis run for president, one question repeatedly occurs: WWRRT. That is, what would Ronald Reagan think? Probably this: There they go again. And again. And again.

Advertisement

Reagan’s sunny optimism proved a tonic for troubled times, so much so that when preparing for his three-times-weren’t-a-charm 1996 campaign for president, even mordant Bob Dole found himself offering to be Reagan Redux. “I’m willing to be another Ronald Reagan if that’s what you want,” he said.

Get ¡Mira! by Marcela García A bilingual view into politics, policy, people, pop culture framed through the immigrant experience — and maybe a pooch or two. Enter Email Sign Up

Zounds, how change abounds. These days, the Reagan model lies like a shattered Humpty Dumpty on the unforgiving ground. Today’s GOP seems consumed by gloom and doom. Now, let’s be fair. If you are facing two separate sets of indictments, with more perhaps to come, and if your claim of a stolen election has repeatedly been revealed as ridiculous, a lugubrious mood might easily settle over your orange noggin.

But even allowing that, Donald Trump’s recent rant on Truth Social has to stand as the worst case of the vapors since the US military set off an underwater atomic bomb at Bikini Atoll back in 1946.

Just in case you missed it: “CRIME & INFLATION ARE RAMPANT, OUR BORDERS ARE OPEN, OUR ELECTIONS ARE RIGGED, OUR ECONOMY IS IN SHAMBLES, OUR ENERGY INDEPENDENCE IS GONE, OUR ‘LEADER’ IS MERCILESSLY MOCKED, & OUR COUNTRY IS BEING DESTROYED BOTH INSIDE & OUT. DO THE PEOPLE OF THIS ONCE GREAT NATION EVEN HAVE A CHOICE BUT TO PROTEST THE POTENTIAL DOOM OF THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA???”

Advertisement

Linger on that final phrase for a moment. “The potential doom of the United States of America.” Even without the screaming caps, the over-the-top absurdity has to leave any reasonably rational person laughing. It makes Chicken Little seem the very model of levelheadedness.

This is Trump’s real MAGA mindset: Make America Glum Again.

Meanwhile, the law of right-wing conservative politics seems to dictate that if Trump is doom-saying, chief Republican rival Ron DeSantis must be gloomier still.

Now, DeSantis must have some political skills. Saddled with qualities that evolution traditionally rewards in porcupines but not politicians, he has still managed to succeed on a state level.

As Florida’s governor, DeSantis has gone to war not just with history but with Disney, his state’s largest employer. And with educators. And the LGBTQ community. And the small percentage of families that may be trying to make a difficult and, one would have hoped, relatively private and personal decision on gender reassignment. He is, in short, running not to be America’s chief executive so much as its biggest bully.

Trump of course resents DeSantis ever deriving any benefit for things he himself did first, so let’s give credit where it’s due. The former president not only reintroduced the post-Joe McCarthy role of politician as bully, he successfully took the concept to market.

Advertisement

And though I don’t pretend to be an expert in the tone that right-wing partisan pugilists prefer in their culture-war champions, I don’t see how DeSantis’s nasty-nerd mode carries the day. It’s as though Newman from “Seinfeld” is running.

Perhaps that’s why DeSantis’s wife, Casey, rather than DeSantis himself, stars in a new two-and-a-half minute video that attempts to rally the “mamas” and “grandmamas” to his cause. I am no doubt doing an injustice to its multilayered melange, but as far as I can tell, the message is this: First, that damn Dr. Fauci made our kids wear masks, and now marchers in a Pride parade are chant-threatening to come for our children. What’s more, if this transgender thing keeps happening, high school swim meets will never be the same again. So if a man in a blue shirt with his name emblazoned above the pockets rings your doorbell, it’s not the termite control guy, but rather Ron DeSantis, there to save America.

So where does the big-two Republican rivalry go from here?

Maybe DeSantis can take a page from Elon Musk’s taunting of Mark Zuckerberg and challenge his rival to a schtick-measuring contest.

What? Musk didn’t tweet schtick, but rather …

Oh.

You don’t say.

Memo to missing-manhood maunderer Josh Hawley: Maybe it’s not a masculinity crisis, but a modesty shortage, that besets America.

Advertisement

Scot Lehigh is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at scot.lehigh@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GlobeScotLehigh.