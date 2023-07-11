Social Studies: Indigenous inequality; the unwisdom of price controls; benefits of all-women’s colleges

A common assumption about European imperialism is that it introduced economic exploitation to egalitarian indigenous peoples. While there are certainly egregious cases of this, new research on the Aztec Empire suggests that such exploitation was pretty bad even before its conquest by the Spanish Empire. The richest 1 percent hoarded around 40 percent of income. The imperial ruling class had around five times more income per capita than the provincial ruling class and around 70 times more per capita than the nonruling nobles. The Aztec Empire had a relatively advanced imperial administration and tax system, and provinces that were more disadvantaged under this system were more likely to ally with the Spanish conquistador Hernando Cortés.

Alfani, G. & Carballo, A., “Income and Inequality in the Aztec Empire on the Eve of the Spanish Conquest,” Nature Human Behaviour (forthcoming).

Unintended consequences

As most economists will tell you, the imposition of price controls is risky business, given that prices are the signals and incentives that allow supply to meet demand. The stakes are especially high in emergencies, when price controls are often put into effect. A study finds that regulations against price gouging during the COVID-19 pandemic motivated more people to go to busy stores — more than offsetting the presumed public-health benefits of stay-at-home recommendations. Researchers who analyzed smartphone location data observed that counties in states with pandemic price-control regulations experienced more visits to, and social proximity in, stores than places without such regulations, even controlling for population density, stay-at-home mandates, and daily COVID-19 cases and deaths. The researchers surmise that product shortages induced by price controls “forced consumers to visit more stores and come in contact with more people as they struggled to find what they needed.”

Chakraborti, R. & Roberts, G., “How Price-Gouging Regulation Undermined COVID-19 Mitigation: County-Level Evidence of Unintended Consequences,” Public Choice (July 2023).

The Nobel Prize for retirement

MIT economist Paul Samuelson, who won the Nobel Prize in Economics in 1970, once remarked that laureates become “pontificating windbags” who “wither away into vainglorious sterility,” and he urged other researchers to track whether winning a Nobel diminished laureates’ productivity. Indeed, a new study compared the publishing trajectories of winners of the Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine with those of winners of the Lasker Award, a prestigious but less famous prize in medical research. Although Nobel winners had more influential and novel publications than Lasker winners, that dynamic reversed after the awards were given.

Bhattacharya, J. et al., “Resting on Their Laureates? Research Productivity Among Winners of the Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine,” National Bureau of Economic Research (June 2023).

Where the boys are

Researching women’s colleges that transitioned to coeducation, economists compared women’s choices of majors before and after the college transitioned with women’s choices at comparable colleges not undergoing a transition. Women were significantly less likely to choose a science, math, economics, or business major after the admission of men. This does not appear to be explained by a shift in the characteristics of matriculating students or class sizes and offerings. The economists estimate that around a third of the current gender gap in such majors can be explained simply by coeducation in college.

Calkins, A. et al., “When Sarah Meets Lawrence: The Effects of Coeducation on Women’s College Major Choices,” American Economic Journal: Applied Economics (July 2023).