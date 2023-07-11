Here are four rookies who could make an immediate impact with the Patriots

Of course, many things will come into play for them to be successful — good health, the ability to consistently execute, etc. — but these four rookies appear to be in position to contribute quickly.

While all will get their chance to shine this summer, a look at the depth chart reveals that some first-year players will have a chance to make their mark sooner than others.

▪ Christian Gonzalez, cornerback. No surprise here. Based on the fluidity and ball skills the 6-foot-2-inch, 205-pounder exhibited in spring workouts, expectations for the first-round pick out of Oregon should be very high, with some national outlets saying Gonzalez is the early favorite for NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year.

The 17th overall choice — the first Patriots draft pick born after Super Bowl XXXVI — jumps into a secondary that will be tested early against some of the most explosive passing attacks in the NFL. Add in the fact New England is thin at cornerback (and could get even thinner, depending on what happens with Jack Jones), and it’s an easy call to say Gonzalez will be asked to contribute almost immediately.

“It’s just opportunities to learn, to be able to be out there, regardless of where I’m playing, where I’m taking my reps at. Just being able to be out here is a blessing,” Gonzalez said of the action he saw in spring workouts. “I’m just kind of really excited to just be able to learn, have fun, and come out here and compete.”

▪ Marte Mapu, linebacker. The Patriots love versatility, and the do-everything defender out of Sacramento State impressed on multiple levels this spring. In June workouts, the third-round selection was spotted in the box as a run supporter, on the perimeter in coverage, and as a deep center fielder in two-high-safety looks.

While he could eventually settle in at one spot, in the early going that positional flexibility could end up being his calling card, and that could help him see the field consistently in his first season.

“He runs like a free safety,” Matthew Judon said of the 6-3, 230-pound Mapu. “But he stands like a linebacker or an edge player. So that’s another guy that can play all three levels.”

▪ Jake Andrews, offensive lineman. The Patriots love smart, tough, durable, versatile offensive linemen, and Andrews’s collegiate career suggests he can fill that role nicely.

A fourth-round pick out of Troy, Andrews started 37 games in college, and has experience at multiple spots along the interior. With the Patriots’ offensive line in a state of flux, this 6-3, 305-pounder could step in if needed.

Andrews does have a background in the Patriots’ system: His offensive line coach last season was Cole Popovich, who was with New England from 2016-20.

“We watched a lot of Patriots film and [Popovich] talked about them all the time,” said Andrews. “He used a lot of good examples from a lot of great players that have come through there that he had plenty of time with, which made examples out of that for us. He gave us insight into what it means to be great and what it means to be a Patriot in general.”

▪ Chad Ryland, kicker. You don’t trade up to draft a kicker in the fourth round if you’re not going to use him. While veteran Nick Folk is under contract for 2023, the only question seems to be whether Ryland will win the job outright, or if the Patriots will utilize Ryland on kickoffs and Folk on extra points and field goals.

Ryland was a consistent, cold-weather success, connecting on 82.6 percent of his field goal attempts last year at Maryland, and hit at least one 50-yarder in all five of his college seasons (which included a stint at Eastern Michigan).

“I like the cold. I like the wind,” Ryland said. “I don’t shy away from it. It certainly has helped me develop into the kicker I am today.”

Regardless, after an impressive college career, it’s apparent Ryland will see the field this season; it’s only a matter of how much and in what role.

“Without Chad, we wouldn’t have made the jump as a team that we made,” Maryland special teams coach James Thomas said of Ryland’s performance last year. “The Patriots are getting one now.”

Christopher Price can be reached at christopher.price@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at cpriceglobe.