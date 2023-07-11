Massive scoreboard the showcase of $250 million Gillette Stadium makeover

“We’ll open on Sept. 10 for the Patriots’ home opener against the Philadelphia Eagles. We have 60 days to go, we have plenty of work to do, but we’re on schedule and we’re very excited about that,” said Jim Nolan, chief operating officer of the Kraft Group. “The project really is building a new building in the north end zone. It’s from the field level to the 300 level, it tops out at over 220 feet, which is higher than our light towers.

Zig-zagging around a hive of forklifts, cranes and workers, Patriots officials provided media members Tuesday with a sneak peak of a project that will fully enclose the last open part of the stadium. Added will be an abundance of new food and beverage options, a 60-by-370 foot video scoreboard, plus a new 22-story lighthouse with an observation deck offering views of both Boston and Providence.

FOXBOROUGH — Before the first tailgates begin in the parking lots on Sept. 10, the finishing touches will be complete on a massive $250 million make-over of Gillette Stadium’s north end.

Details are still being worked out on ticketing, but the lighthouse observation deck is being built as a year-round tourist attraction — available to certain ticket-holders on game-days and visitors at other times.

“As we reimagined what we wanted to do with our north end zone renovation, one of the things was to reimagine the (old, 135-foot) lighthouse and we have done that,” said Jen Ferron, chief marketing officer of Kraft Group. “It’s 218 feet tall, or 22 stories, with a 360-degree observation deck that will allow fans on a year-round basis to come up and have incredible sightlines and views of not only Foxborough center but two of New England’s largest cities, Boston and Providence — which is something we know fans from New England and the rest of the country will enjoy as an experiential additive event here at Gillette Stadium.”

Arrival at the north end of the stadium is expected to become a smoother and more enjoyable experience with the construction of a grassy plaza and grand staircase outside of the north end.

When fans walk in, they’ll go through a security screening on the outer edge of the plaza and can then mill about the area before gaining admission into the stadium.

The new video board, which appeared to be undergoing a successful color test during the media tour, is billed as the “largest outdoor stadium video board in the country.” At 22,000 square feet, it’s slightly larger than half an acre. It’s also curved, allowing it to follow the contours of the stadium, and more than five times the size of the old board.

New market space on the 100 level will feature grab-and-go technology — swipe your credit card as you enter, select your product and walk out — as well as one bar that focuses on New England-brewed craft beers.

In addition, a new drinking space called Celebration Beer Hall will feature a glass wall that will allow patrons to see Patriots and Revolution players exit the locker rooms and enter the field.

An atrium area on the club and suite levels is bookended by bars with several enormous TV screens. Like the lighthouse, it will be open year-round and can serve as a function space. And the Row of Honor area for armed service members has been expanded.

The Kraft family built Gillette for $325 million in 2002 and, up until the latest investment, spent in excess of $300 million on other enhancements to the stadium. The north end project is the largest single renovation yet, lifting the total renovations, all privately funded by the Krafts, to $550 million.

Michael Silverman can be reached at michael.silverman@globe.com.