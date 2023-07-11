One batter, one strikeout in brief All-Star Game appearance for Red Sox closer Kenley Jansen

American League manager Dusty Baker of the Astros planned to use Jansen in the ninth inning. But after Felix Bautista of the Orioles allowed a two-run homer by Rockies catcher Elias Diaz, Jansen was called in. Bautista had thrown 28 pitches to that point.

The Red Sox closer faced one hitter Tuesday night, striking out Diamondbacks outfielder Lourdes Gurriel Jr. on three pitches to end the top of the eighth inning at T-Mobile Park.

“Things change,” Jansen said. “This is the All-Star Game. [Bautista] is having an unbelievable season this year. That’s the last thing you want to do is have him throw a lot of pitches. They have a second half to compete for a playoff spot, just like us. Credit to Dusty Baker to pull him out … I was ready to go.”

With a runner on first base, Jansen threw three of his signature cutters, getting a called strike, a foul ball, and a swinging strike. It was his first time facing Gurriel.

“I was only throwing cutters,” Jansen said.

The National League won the game, 3-2, on Diaz’s home run to snap a nine-game win streak for the American League.

A four-time All-Star, with the first three honors coming while he was with the Dodgers, Jansen has faced six hitters over 1⅔ innings in three appearances in the Midsummer Classic. He has allowed one hit and struck out five.

