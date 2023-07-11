One batter, one strikeout in brief All-Star Game appearance for Red Sox closer Kenley Jansen

SEATTLE — Kenley Jansen had a perfect All-Star Game.
The Red Sox closer faced one hitter Tuesday night, striking out Diamondbacks outfielder Lourdes Gurriel Jr. on three pitches to end the top of the eighth inning at T-Mobile Park.
American League manager Dusty Baker of the Astros planned to use Jansen in the ninth inning. But after Felix Bautista of the Orioles allowed a two-run homer by Rockies catcher Elias Diaz, Jansen was called in. Bautista had thrown 28 pitches to that point.
“Things change,” Jansen said. “This is the All-Star Game. [Bautista] is having an unbelievable season this year. That’s the last thing you want to do is have him throw a lot of pitches. They have a second half to compete for a playoff spot, just like us. Credit to Dusty Baker to pull him out … I was ready to go.”
With a runner on first base, Jansen threw three of his signature cutters, getting a called strike, a foul ball, and a swinging strike. It was his first time facing Gurriel.
“I was only throwing cutters,” Jansen said.
The National League won the game, 3-2, on Diaz’s home run to snap a nine-game win streak for the American League.
A four-time All-Star, with the first three honors coming while he was with the Dodgers, Jansen has faced six hitters over 1⅔ innings in three appearances in the Midsummer Classic. He has allowed one hit and struck out five.
