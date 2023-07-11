Only Kenley Jansen was an All-Star this year for Red Sox, but who could be in line for such an honor in 2024?

While the Sox had some solid performances in the first half, they did not have transcendent ones. Verdugo, according to Fangraphs, leads the Red Sox in Wins Above Replacement but ranks just 18th among American League position players, with Devers (28th) and Yoshida (30th) further down the board. Baseball Prospectus — which accounts for different elements, including quality of competition — has Verdugo at ninth in the the AL in its WAR calculations, followed by Devers (17th), Turner (19th), and Yoshida (25th).

“First of all, I think they probably should have more All-Stars this year,” Blue Jays shortstop Bo Bichette said in the American League clubhouse prior to the Midsummer Classic. “[ Alex ] Verdugo , [ Masataka ] Yoshida , [ Justin ] Turner , [ Rafael ] Devers — they’re all having All-Star type of years. But next year, [ Jarren ] Duran is really turning it on, and those guys I mentioned, I think they definitely all could be here.”

SEATTLE — Closer Kenley Jansen was the Red Sox’ lone All-Star representative this year. Could the team have a larger contingent next year, and if so, who would be in it?

Jansen identified Devers, Verdugo, and Turner as current Red Sox whom he expected to see in the All-Star Game in 2024. Former Sox slugger J.D. Martinez, now with the Dodgers, cited Devers (“Obviously,” he said), while also speculating Yoshida and “maybe Dugie” could be there.

Rangers starter Nate Eovaldi, another ex-Sox player in this year’s All-Star Game, pointed to Verdugo (“He was off to a great start at the beginning of the season and I thought he’d be here,” he said), Jansen, and “obviously” Yoshida as candidates for 2024 before adding another name.

“I think [Brayan] Bello could be a good one,” said Eovaldi. “We knew it was coming. When he was in Triple A, he was going deep into ballgames and just dominating the lineup, punching out hitters, no walks and just dominating really talented hitters.”

At points in his development, Bello has been compared to Mariners righthander Luis Castillo. Earlier this season, when Seattle was visiting Boston, Castillo admitted he hadn’t seen Bello yet. But at the end of that series, Castillo got his first look at the young Red Sox starter, and has since continued to follow his outings.

“Great stuff. He has great stuff. I think he has a lot of confidence behind those pitches where he’s able to have such great success and I hope it continues the rest of his career,” Castillo said through a translator. “Young guy, going out there, no fear, attacking the zone, I think that’s what gives [a young guy like Bello] a lot of success.”

Eovaldi praises Wong’s work

Eovaldi offered praise for Connor Wong in his emergence as the everyday Red Sox catcher.

Eovaldi has a long history with Wong, as the two started working out together near Houston after the COVID-19 pandemic shut down the sport in 2020. The pitcher has long been an enthusiast of Wong as a defensive catcher, and now sees the 27-year-old’s bat developing in a way that has made him a well-rounded backstop.

“It’s really impressive considering this is the first time he’s been able to catch the majority of the games,” Eovaldi said. “I’ve always felt with his work ethic that he has, watching his at-bats, the more at-bats he gets, the better he’ll become. I never really questioned his game behind the plate because I saw when he came up how much preparation he put into it.

“He puts catching first before hitting. Any time you have a catcher like that, it’s really good.”

Wong is hitting .235/.296/.407 and the Sox are 33-26 (.559) in games he has started.

Momose enjoys experience

Red Sox strength and conditioning coach Kiyoshi Momose was named to the AL staff for the All-Star Game.

“It’s been fun,” he said. “I was able to watch the Home Run Derby with my son on the field.”

On Wednesday, Momose will fly back to Boston then take the team charter Thursday to Chicago ahead of the series against the Cubs. Jansen planned to fly straight to Chicago from Seattle to meet the team, which resumes play Friday.

Prospects moving up

The Red Sox will promote several minor leaguers to open the second half of the season.

Corner infielder Blaze Jordan, who led the High A South Atlantic League in average (.324) and ranks fourth in OPS (.918) for Greenville, will move up to Double A Portland. Toolsy outfielder Allen Castro will move up from Single A Salem to Greenville, while slugging first baseman Niko Kavadas will move up from Portland to Triple A Worcester.

Two of the best pitching prospects in the organization are also on the move. Rocket-armed Luis Perales will go from Single A Salem to High A Greenville, while fellow righthander Wikelman Gonzalez (fourth in the minors with a 38 percent strikeout rate) will move up from Greenville to Double A Portland.

Alex Speier can be reached at alex.speier@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @alexspeier.