Patriots’ Week 10 game in Germany sells out instantly as limited tickets meet sky-high demand

According to an NFL spokesperson, more than 700,000 fans signed up for tickets for the two Germany games at Deutsche Bank Park — where the Chiefs are playing the Dolphins the week before — with 3 million waiting in a digital queue on Thursday.

A limited supply of tickets sold out almost instantaneously when they went on sale at noon Thursday.

“Nein” luck for you if you wanted to buy tickets at face value for the Patriots’ game against the Colts in Frankfurt, Germany on Nov. 12.

Those weren’t unique ticket-buyers (plenty of fans were on multiple devices) but the bottom line was that for a stadium with a seating capacity of 51,500 for soccer games that includes 9,300 standing spots, the supply of tickets was never going to meet demand.

“We had access to a portion of tickets for our season ticket member base that went on sale a couple of weeks ago,” said Jen Ferron, chief marketing officer of the Kraft Group. “Those sold through very quickly but the vast majority of the inventory belongs to the venue and the National Football League.”

Ferron was unsure of the exact number of tickets made available to the Patriots — somewhere between 1,000 and 10,000.

“The league controls the ticket inventory and they have the tickets on sale,” said Ferron. “I saw a post earlier today that there were 2.6 million people in queue to buy tickets, which exceeded what was in the queue two weeks ago for the Chiefs game.”

Two years ago the Patriots were awarded Germany as an “home market” through the NFL’s International Home Marketing Area initiative.

“We know that the Patriots are the No. 1 team in Germany on social media and from a fan base, we’ve been marketing ourselves in Germany for almost 10 years now,” said Ferron. “We’ve broadcast preseason games there, we’re one of five teams that is part of the global market program, we’ve been activating an incredible amount in Germany.”

Three former Patriots — Sebastian Vollmer, Patrick Chung, and Markus Kuhn — are in Germany this week.

“We’ve taken business representatives and in this case alumni and we’re trying to grow our brand there,” Ferron said. “We’re doing fan events, watch parties, meeting with sponsors. We have a number of activations, meet and greets and fan signings going on right now.”

Michael Silverman can be reached at michael.silverman@globe.com.