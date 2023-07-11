Pitch clock has been a success, but players, execs fear a playoff nightmare scenario

Even the players, after some initial grumbling in spring training, came around to the idea.

The days of scrolling through your phone or flipping channels waiting for the pitcher to finally throw the ball are over.

SEATTLE — The pitch clock saved baseball from itself, forcing the game to unfold at a pace that makes it a better product for television and far more enjoyable in person.

“I don’t feel the quality of the game has dropped at all. In fact, I think it’s actually kind of picked up to a certain extent,” Yankees ace Gerrit Cole said.

But there is a well-founded fear that a pennant-race game or, worse, a playoff game will be decided by a timer violation. Just imagine: Bases loaded, two outs in a one-run game and the batter gets called for an automatic third strike because he was late getting in the box.

That a pivotal game could be decided by the clock is nothing new for basketball, football, hockey and other sports. But for baseball, it would be stunning.

Instead of the catcher joyously jumping into the arms of the pitcher, there would be millions of people left wondering what just happened.

Players Association executive director Tony Clark said Tuesday that the players as a group would prefer “a few extra seconds” on the clock for games in September and October.

“We’re hopeful that we can make some adjustments,” Clark said.

Clark doesn’t believe those extra seconds would drag the game back to its former glacial pace. He also thinks there’s merit to the idea that it would add to the entertaining tension of big moments.

“I don’t believe there’s any player, nor do I believe there are too many folks that want to have a new rule dramatically affect a game in a pennant chase or in the playoffs,” Clark said.

“When the lines of communication are open, there’s an opportunity to make adjustments.”

After Clark finished taking questions from members of the Baseball Writers’ Association of America, commissioner Rob Manfred said he was open to the idea of discussing the matter.

But before Manfred approached the stage, several of his deputies distributed a one-page handout with charts and graphs showing that games were 26 minutes shorter than last season with 0.6 more runs being scored.

Games have averaged 2 hours and 38 minutes, the shortest since 1984.

“It’s about action and athleticism in my view,” Manfred said.

Pitchers, according to the league, are beginning their deliveries with an average of 6.6 seconds remaining on the clock with the bases empty and 7.4 seconds with runners on base.

After inning breaks or pitching changes, it’s 7.9 seconds. That suggests the players don’t necessarily need extra time.

The league’s data also shows that violations have declined over the course of the season. Attendance also is up 8.1 percent with baseball having its best June since 2017.

Citing the new rules and the new scheduling format, Manfred believes the first half of this season has been the best he’s seen since getting involved in baseball in 1988.

“I do believe the rule changes were probably the most important in terms of creating momentum for the game,” he said.

Manfred credited the players for adjusting as quickly as they did.

“I think you ought to play the postseason the way you play the regular season,” Manfred said. “There’s exceptions. I’m open-minded on that topic.”

Red Sox closer Kenley Jansen, once one of the game’s slowest workers, said he understands Clark’s concerns. But he feels it would be more difficult for the players to change their habits during the season.

“If I have to make an adjustment, I’ll make an adjustment,” Jansen said. “But at this point, we have to be careful not to over-complicate things. I’m going to be so used to the clock we used all season. To change that in September or October, I’m not sure that’s a good idea.”

To Clark’s point of not wanting a game decided by a clock violation, Jansen would prefer the clock be shut off than changed.

That’s not something MLB is likely to agree to. The 11-member competition committee has four player representatives, so a dramatic change is unlikely if any at all.

Whether the rules are adjusted or not, it’s inevitable that an important game will be affected by a timer violation at some point.

But the same has been true for the NBA, NFL, and NHL for years. The positive impact of the new rules, particularly the pitch clock, outweighs any risk.

Peter Abraham can be reached at peter.abraham@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @peteabe.

