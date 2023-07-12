Tell us your Barbie memories

The film, which features a star-studded cast and a very pink set design, has had people buzzing on social media for months thanks to a zealous marketing push.

Excitement is building ahead of the July 21 release of Greta Gerwig’s live-action “Barbie” movie.

Maybe you’ve seen the “Barbie” trailer with this tagline: “If you love Barbie this movie is for you… if you hate Barbie this movie is for you.”

Maybe you’re ambivalent about Barbie as a brand. Or maybe you’re just planning to skip “Barbie” to see “Oppenheimer” instead.

Wherever you stand on Barbie, we’d like to hear from you. Specifically, we’d like to know how you’ve interacted with (or avoided) Barbie over the years.

Did you play with Barbie dolls as a kid; if so, during what era?

If you didn’t play with these dolls, we’re interested in hearing about that, too.

If you have children in your life now, do they play with Barbie? And what does that play look like?

Fill out the form below telling us your Barbie memories for possible inclusion in an article related to the new “Barbie” movie.

