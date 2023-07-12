Boston Ballet executive director Meredith ‘Max’ Hodges to depart

Hodges, who goes by “Max,” is leaving the company to become chief executive of the Shed, a relatively new arts venue in New York City. She said she hadn’t been contemplating a move until she was approached about the possibility.

Ming Min Hui, the ballet’s chief financial officer, will immediately fill Hodges’s role on an interim basis, while the ballet’s board of trustees launches an executive search.

Boston Ballet executive director Meredith Hodges, who navigated the organization through the pandemic while also helping to expand its endowment during her nearly decade-long tenure, announced Wednesday that she will depart the organization at the end of the month.

Advertisement

“It’s a bittersweet time,” she said. “What excites me about the Shed is the same thing that thrills me about Boston Ballet: making relevant, world class art that inspires and challenges audiences, and leaves people different than they were before the show.”

Mikko Nissinen, the company’s artistic director, praised Hodges’s leadership, saying they’ve had a “wonderful partnership” during her nine years with the company.

Get The Big To-Do Your guide to staying entertained, from live shows and outdoor fun to the newest in museums, movies, TV, books, dining, and more. Enter Email Sign Up

“It’s been a pleasure working with her, and we’ve gotten so much done,” said Nissinen. “Now we are in a position of strength, the strongest ever in Boston Ballet’s history.”

Since Hodges’s arrival, the ballet’s endowment has more than doubled, expanding from around $14 million in 2014 to roughly $36 million today. Its operating budget has held steady. And while the company was battered by the pandemic, its attendance figures have rebounded more quickly than other performing arts organizations: The ballet attracted roughly 170,000 patrons last season, marking its second highest attendance since arriving at Citizens Bank Opera House.

Board chair Jack Meyer described Hodges’s accomplishments as broad and deep.

“If you look at the ballet now to where it was 10 years ago, you can point to tremendous progress on the financial front,” he said. “We have no debt, our endowment has grown remarkably, and we’re just strong economically in a way that we weren’t before.”

Advertisement

Hodges, who also serves as president of Harvard University’s Board of Overseers, emphasized that “nothing at the ballet is accomplished by a single person.”

“I just saw the team and the board come together in an inspiring way during the challenges of the past few years to build back a Boston Ballet that was more trusting, more collaborative, and more creative than ever before,” she said. “It’s Mikko’s vision that powers Boston Ballet, and it’s Mikko’s vision that brought me to the ballet in the first place.”

She added, however, that the ballet must continue its work to build back audiences for live performance and ensure it’s a welcoming home and workplace for diverse audiences and employees.

“Post-pandemic audience behavior is not yet a settled, or known, variable,” Hodges said. One of the ballet’s continued priorities would be expanding the company’s artistic repertoire, she said, and “making sure we’re building a thriving and inclusive workplace so that folks of all identities and backgrounds thrive here.”

Hodges’s tenure coincided with an explosive lawsuit filed in 2021 by Boston Ballet dancer Sage Humphries, who along with other dancers accused former Boston Ballet star Dusty Button and her husband, Mitchell Taylor Button, of a host of transgressions, including sexual assault. The Buttons have denied the allegations.

Hodges declined to comment on how the scandal has changed the organization, referring back to a statement the company issued in support of Humphries following the lawsuit.

Advertisement

At the Shed, which opened in 2019, Hodges will lead a high-profile organization that has had some early growing pains exacerbated by the pandemic.

“The Shed’s sense of self is really as a cultural start-up,” said Hodges, who’s scheduled to start in October. “It’s an opportunity to build something pretty new.”

Malcolm Gay can be reached at malcolm.gay@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @malcolmgay.