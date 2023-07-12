Hulu doc steals a look at the ‘world’s most ingenious thief’

“It’s like a chess game. You need to know 10 moves ahead of what the police are doing,” Blanchard said in a recent Zoom interview. “I was more into it for the thrill and the excitement.”

He once stole half a million dollars from a bank before it officially opened. He escaped from a police interrogation room by hiding in the ceiling tiles. Then there was the time he swapped a priceless jewel from an alarm-equipped museum display case with a gift shop replica, Indiana Jones-style.

NEW YORK — It’s hard not to feel grudging respect for Gerald Daniel Blanchard’s long resume of crime — no matter what side of the law you’re on.

Wired magazine called Blanchard the “world’s most ingenious thief,” and The Globe and Mail newspaper described him as “Canada’s most sophisticated bank robber and fraud artist.” Audiences can get into his head when Hulu airs the documentary feature “The Jewel Thief” on Thursday.

Director Landon Van Soest traces Blanchard’s evolution into a criminal mastermind, going from shoplifting at an Iowa RadioShack as a teen to stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars while disguised in a burqa in Cairo. He often taunted police to try to catch him.

“For me, it’s really a film about obsession and ambition and addiction that kept driving him to something bigger,” said Van Soest. “He always had to outdo himself. He always had to outsmart someone.”

A portrait emerges of a creative, calculating, and patient man with a strong engineering bent despite a learning disability. But Blanchard is not always a reliable narrator, with some of his embellishments knocked down in the documentary.

“There were a lot of different versions of many of these stories,” said Van Soest. “We just kind of chose to lean into that. We were going to present many different versions of some of these stories and let the viewers walk away and make up their own minds.”

Blanchard was a thin, nerdy-looking kid who grew up poor in Omaha, with a single mom who worked two jobs, and he developed a grudge against banks.

“I like stealing from the banks and corporations,” he said. “The reason why I don’t like stealing from people is because they work hard for the money. I remember my mom crying on the phone when I was younger saying, ‘We don’t have the money to turn the lights on. Our food is going to go bad.’ ”

The crime that would put Blanchard in prison for a long time started when he walked into a Canadian bank under construction wearing a hardhat and safety vest bought at a Home Depot. He installed a $50 Toys R Us baby monitor into a wall and messed with the motion detector so he could shut it off. Blanchard watched remotely as money was put into ATM machines, and struck that night.



