Peter Wolf returns to TD Garden Saturday as part of the Jim Irsay Collection’s (free!) road show

“This situation came up. I gotta get to the dentist.”

Before our scheduled interview, Peter Wolf leaves me a voicemail. Could we talk sooner?

Dentist, be gentle with Woofa Goofa’s toofa. Man’s got a concert coming up.

The former WBCN late-night DJ “Woofa Goofa”/ Boston’s rock legend/J. Geils frontman/is part of a free concert at TD Garden as the Jim Irsay Collection rolls into town July 15.

Irsay, the owner of the Indianapolis Colts, is a rock lover, passionate collector, and his show is part traveling revue, part roving museum.

Vince Gill, REO Speedwagon’s Kevin Cronin, and Wolf, will perform, along with the nine-piece Jim Irsay Band, which includes Mike Mills of R.E.M., five-time Grammy nominee Kenny Wayne Shepherd, and drummer Kenny Aronoff (who has played with the likes of Paul McCartney and Bob Dylan.)

Among the items in the Jim Irsay Collection: Ringo Starr's drum kit Handout

Then there’s the museum. In late 2021, Guitar Magazine called the Colt’s owner’s haul “The Greatest Guitar Collection on Earth.” Among the instruments coming to Boston: the guitar on which Bob Dylan went electric in Newport, Jerry Garcia’s “Tiger;” guitars from John Lennon, George Harrison, Jimi Hendrix, Eric Clapton, Pete Townshend, Kurt Cobain, and Johnny Cash, plus other collectibles, from Muhammad Ali’s robe to Elton John’s piano and Ringo Starr’s drum kit.

Ahead of his TD Garden concert, Wolf, 77, chatted about the gig — and teased his upcoming memoir.

Q. For the concert part of this event, there’s the Jim Irsay Band, Vince Gill, Kevin Cronin, and you. Can you tell us how the show is going to work?

A. I think everybody’s gonna do four or five numbers; the band will do some numbers. [The aim] is for people to spend time at the exhibits, then we go on, the band kicks in, sort of the icing on the cake, shall we say.

Q. Have you worked with any of the band members before?

A. During the highways and byways, I’ve met people. Mike Mills from R.E.M. — he used to come to my house, we’d sit around and drink and listen to music. With a lot of these guys, it’ll be a nice reunion.

Q. Will you play J. Geils songs?

A. Oh, yeah. [Irsay’s] apparently a big J. Geils fan. His band all grew up with Geils... I’m sure we’ll be kicking it high at the old Boston Garden.

Q. You were born in the Bronx, and got here by college-hopping [staying in different dorm rooms] to Boston.

A. I college-hopped across the country, ended up getting a scholarship to the [School of the Museum of Fine Arts] and stayed here. While I was studying, I formed my first band, the Hallucinations.

We played at the Boston Tea Party before it was even called the Boston Tea Party. One of our first shows was opening up for Andy Warhol; we played with the Velvet Underground. Boston had a lot of unique music going on.

Q. You took Van Morrison to the old Tea Party.

A. Van used to listen to my radio show on BCN. When we met, he was telling me about the show, not knowing I was the disc jockey. We became really close friends. He’d come by my place, we’d play music. Then we were performing at the Boston Tea Party and I invited him up — we did “Gloria.” People knew the song but they didn’t know who this guy up there was. About six months later, he started appearing at the Catacombs. That’s when he started debuting the songs that became “Astral Weeks.”

Q. You also lived with David Lynch when you first got here.

A. David was kind enough to let me share his apartment because I had no place to stay. He stayed about a year then dropped out, went to Philadelphia, to school there, started making “Eraser Head” and his first films.

We were the odd couple. He was very neat, well-dressed and groomed. I was a mess — green teeth, smoking three packs of cigarettes. He’d be playing the Beach Boys; I’d be playing wild stuff like Thelonious Monk. People say, “Boy, what was it like living with him? He must have been really strange.” But I think David thought I was a strange one.

Q. You told me that you and Bob Dylan exchanged books?

A. We did. And matter of fact, I’m writing a book, I’m just coming around the final bend. It’s a memoir, but not a formal memoir — it’s just my adventures with people I idolized, that I got to know. Like having lunch with Alfred Hitchcock, hanging out with Van Morrison, touring backstage with the Stones, dinner at Julia Child’s house, stuff like that.

Q. When did you have lunch with Alfred Hitchcock?

A. You’re going to have to read the book.

Q. [laughs] When does the book come out?

A. If not late fall, early next year.

Q. When did you last play TD Garden?

A. Tom Petty asked me and the Midnight Travelers [for what] unfortunately became his final tour. He used to open up for the Geils band when he first started. I said, Tom, I’m honored.

Q. You were born Peter Blankfield. Why “Wolf”?

A. “Wolf” was the nickname I had in the Bronx. When we were messing around with music at the Museum school, one of the guitar players would call me [that.] I never thought of [it as a professional] change in name. We were just art students getting together. We had no idea that within a matter of weeks, we’d be playing with the Rascals, the Byrds. It happened really quick. The name just stuck.

Interview has been edited and condensed.