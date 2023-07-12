What to know about The Sphere, a jaw-dropping new venue in Las Vegas

Located a block away from the Vegas Strip, the venue on July 4 debuted its jaw-dropping wraparound LED screens, which featured fireworks and other America-themed visuals. Also shown: a stunning animation of a blinking eye, a basketball, and planet Earth.

Opening this fall, The Sphere features 580,000 square feet of LED lights on its exterior and a variety of features, including wind machines, to create the immersive experience, according to the Sphere website .

Las Vegas, a place known for over-the-top architecture and astonishing tourist attractions, is now home to the world’s largest spherical structure, a new venue its owners hope could reshape live entertainment by offering visitors immersive concert, movie, and sports experiences.

Here’s what you need to know about the new venue:

How big is this thing?

At 366 feet tall and 516 feet wide, The Sphere is an immersive live entertainment venue with almost 18,000 seats, 164,000 speakers, and 16K LED screens that wrap around the audience showing animations, images and close-ups of performers, according to the venue’s website. The space also includes vibrating seats, wind machines, and scent effects.

“The screen goes from ground (level) to 250 feet high, all the way around…” Rich Claffey, Sphere’s chief operations officer, told CNN. “It keeps you fully immersed when you’re sitting in that bowl. I used to love IMAX in New York City, but this will blow that away.”

What will it be used for?

While most large venues are primarily sports arenas, the Sphere will host concerts and films, as well as possibly boxing and mixed martial arts events, according to CNN.

When does it open?

U2 will inaugurate the new venue with a residency from Sept. 29 to Dec. 16. The concert series is called “U2:UV Achtung Baby Live at Sphere.”

“Most music venues are sports venues. They’re built for sports – they’re not built for music. They’re not built for art,” U2′s Bono said in an Apple Music interview. “This building was built for immersive experiences in cinema and performance … you can’t come here and see an ice hockey game.”

“Postcard from Earth,” a film by celebrated director Darren Aronofsky will open at The Sphere Oct. 6.

Who’s behind The Sphere?

The building is owned by Sphere Entertainment Co. and, according to CNN, was designed by Populous, the same global architecture firm that designed several stadiums used in the Olympics, FIFA World Cup locations, and NFL venues.

How do I get tickets?

Tickets for all sphere events are available on The Sphere’s website through Ticketmaster. There is no in-person box office while the building is still under construction. Tickets for both fall events start at $49.





