Mediator pressured to end Canadian port strike

Canadian Labor Minister Seamus O’Regan said negotiators have made progress toward a deal to end a strike by dockworkers at some of Canada’s busiest ports and he’s asked a mediator to get a final agreement done. The strike, which began July 1, has blocked the flow of goods through major maritime hubs on the Pacific coast, including at the Port of Vancouver and Port of Prince Rupert. The disruption has already hampered the exports of commodities and inbound shipments of manufacturing materials, while fertilizer giant Nutrien Ltd. is curtailing production at a potash mine. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

FAST FOOD

Can a robot make good guacamole?

Chipotle is testing a robot that it hopes will slash in half how long it takes to prepare guacamole. The “collaborative robot,” dubbed Autocado, will cut, core, and peel avocados before they’re hand mashed by the restaurant’s staff. Workers spend an average of 50 minutes to make a batch of guacamole, according to Chipotle. The restaurant industry is pushing to automate tasks from drive-thru ordering to preparing french fries as companies juggle high demand with a tight labor market and inflation. Chipotle says it’s looking to streamline operations. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

BEER

San Francisco brewer closing after more than a century

San Francisco’s 127-year-old Anchor Brewing Co. will shut down and liquidate after years of declining sales, citing tough economic conditions. Anchor was been a trailblazer in the United States, brewing craft beers when most Americans were loyal to one of the few major breweries. The brewery teetered on insolvency in the 1960s, when it was acquired by Stanford grad Fritz Maytag, according to Anchor Brewing. Maytag implemented new brewing practices such as dry hopping, and began bottling the beer in 1971. By the mid 1970s Anchor Brewing had assembled a solid portfolio of respected brews including Anchor Porter, Liberty Ale, Old Foghorn Barleywine Ale, and the first annual Christmas Ale, a sought-after brew around the holiday every year in multiple regions of the United States. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

FAST FOOD

Domino’s relents, partners with Uber Eats

In a major reversal, Domino’s Pizza said Wednesday it’s partnering with Uber Eats to make deliveries in the United States and 27 international markets. While franchisees in a handful of international markets like the Netherlands have been working with third-party apps for years, Domino’s has long said that partnering with delivery companies didn’t make economic sense in its 6,600 US stores. Under the agreement, uniformed Domino’s drivers will still make the deliveries that customers order via Uber Eats, and UberEats will share data with Domino’s on delivery efficiency and incremental sales. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

FINANCE

Goldman Sachs signals that upcoming results won’t be great

Rarely has Goldman Sachs worked so hard to unimpress. The Wall Street giant has embraced a new game plan to avoid a third straight quarter of disappointing investors on earnings day. Breaking with its own long-standing convention, Goldman executives have been actively downplaying expectations for results that will be disclosed next week. The outcome: Analysts have slashed their estimates for quarterly profit by almost half since mid-June — the biggest revision before an earnings report under chief executive David Solomon. That translates into one of the steepest profit drops among peers, and a return on equity that could slip below 5 percent. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

INTERNATIONAL

Luxury jeweler Bulgari apologizes to China over Taiwan misstep

Bulgari, the luxury jewelry brand, has become the latest international brand to apologize to China after listing Taiwan as a country on its website. China claims self-ruled Taiwan as its territory, and both the government and Chinese Internet users have a history of scolding or boycotting international brands that have referred to Taiwan as a separate country. Late Tuesday, Bulgari posted an apology on Weibo, China’s version of Twitter, saying it “steadfastly and always” respected China’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

AUTOMOTIVE

Hyundai workers strike in South Korea

Unionized workers at Hyundai’s South Korean plants have held their first strike in five years to protest the government’s “anti-union” labor policies. Day-shift and night-shift staff were to stop work for two hours Wednesday, a spokesman for the automaker’s union said in a text message. Employees at Hyundai’s affiliate Kia Corp. won’t participate in the partial strike. The workers are part of the Korean Metal Workers’ Union, which is calling on its 180,000 members to protest the Yoon Suk-Yeol administration’s labor policies. The government has pushed for reforms in labor unions and vowed strong responses to any illegal demonstration that disrupts public order. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

E-COMMERCE

Shopify details the cost of useless meetings

Time is money, and Shopify wants its workers to understand that maxim applies to pointless meetings, too. The Canadian e-commerce company has rolled out a calculator embedded in employees’ calendar app that estimates the cost of any meeting with three or more people. The tool uses average compensation data across roles and disciplines, along with meeting length and attendee count, to put a price tag on the event. A typical 30-minute meeting with three employees can run from $700 up to $1,600. Adding an executive — like chief operating officer Kaz Nejatian, who built the program during a company-wide hack day — can shoot the cost above $2,000. The new tool is part of the company’s yearlong drive to reduce unnecessary gatherings. Earlier this year, Shopify eliminated all recurring meetings with more than two people and started discouraging meetings on Wednesdays. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

ENTERTAINMENT

Ticketmaster runs into problems again with Taylor Swift tickets

The trouble between Ticketmaster and Taylor Swift’s ”Eras” tour isn’t over — with the latest snafu affecting fans hoping to score tickets in France. On Tuesday, after some fans reported issues with accessing Ticketmaster’s site, sales for six of Swift’s upcoming shows in Paris and Lyon were abruptly postponed. An explanation wasn’t immediately clear, but in posts on Ticketmaster’s French Twitter several hours after the pause began, the ticket seller cited a problem with a third-party provider. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

PHOTOGRAPHY

Spending hundreds of dollars for that perfect vacation shot

For the last few years, Flying Dress Photo’s photographers on the Greek island of Santorini have spent their summers capturing the same image over and over: tourists posing against a backdrop of whitewashed houses and blue domes while donning luxurious satin gowns with ultra-long trains. At an average of eight flying-dress photo shoots a day, each priced upwards of $605 per hour per person, this one small business — whose entire model is based on delivering a single type of highly Instagrammable vacation photo — can bring in almost a half-million dollars in sales in just four months. That’s a conservative estimate: Customers tend to pile on additional services, which include transportation to and from the shoot’s location ($100), makeup and hair styling ($334), and a personal assistant to help toss the dress’s train in the air ($56). The one-size-fits-all dresses, at least, are provided to customers — though if you want to use more than one, it’ll cost an additional $133. For a single client that books the full package, the shoot costs $1,670 in all. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

