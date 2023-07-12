Warren says tax prep companies abused consumer privacy, calls for investigation

The letter, signed by Warren and six other Democratic lawmakers, says that three major online tax preparation services — TaxSlayer , H&R Block , and TaxAct — used data collection features called “pixels” on their websites. These pixels collected sensitive information entered at the website by taxpayers, and relayed the information to Meta, which runs the social network Facebook, and to Google. The information included the taxpayers’ filing status, approximate income, approximate refund amount, and the names of dependents, the lawmakers said.

In a letter released on Wednesday morning, Warren urged the Justice Department, Treasury Department, Federal Trade Commission, and Internal Revenue Service to investigate the matter, which was first revealed last year by the online publication The Markup . The letter said that any company or individuals who may have broken laws related to the privacy of tax data should be liable to criminal prosecution.

Massachusetts US Senator Elizabeth Warren says that major income tax preparation companies have engaged in “outrageous and potentially illegal” sharing of clients’ personal data with Internet titans Meta and Google.

Get Innovation Beat Boston Globe tech reporters tell the story of the region's technology and innovation industry, highlighting key players, trends, and why they matter. Enter Email Sign Up

Names, phone numbers, and location data were also included in some cases, though in a “hashed” form to conceal the taxpayers’ identities. But the lawmakers cited security experts who say it’s easy to “de-anonymize” the information and figure out the identities of specific people.

Advertisement

“The Big Tech firms also appeared to act with stunning disregard for taxpayer privacy,” the letter says, “failing to provide full and complete information about how they would collect taxpayer data, and what they did – or are doing – with it once it was collected.”

A spokesperson for Warren said that while Google engaged in questionable practices, investigators should focus mainly on Meta.

In addition, the letter alleges that the tax preparation companies may have broken federal law, which forbids the disclosure of tax return information without written permission from the taxpayer. A spokesperson for Warren said that a violation of the law could subject the tax preparation companies to financial penalties running into the billions of dollars.

Advertisement

Meta, TaxSlayer, H&R Block, and TaxAct did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

In an e-mailed statement, Google said that “we have strict policies and technical features that prohibit Google Analytics customers from collecting data that could be used to identify an individual.” The company also said that it was the responsibility of the tax preparation companies to inform their customers that the data was being collected and how it would be used. In addition, Google said it does not advertise to people based on “sensitive information.”

Hiawatha Bray can be reached at hiawatha.bray@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GlobeTechLab.