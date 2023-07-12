Anchor Brewing Co. — ‘America’s first craft brewery’ — closing doors after 127 years

Company officials announced early Wednesday, via a statement, that the brewery is ceasing operations. The announcement comes after recent declarations that the brewery would sell beer only in California and would cease production of its famed Christmas Ale.

San Francisco’s Anchor Brewing Co., which has been in operation since 1896 and bills itself as “America’s first craft brewery,” is closing its doors.

Anchor Brewing Co. has been in operation since 1896 and bills itself as “America’s first craft brewery."

“This was an extremely difficult decision that Anchor reached only after many months of careful evaluation,” Anchor spokesperson San Singer said in a statement, citing inflation, the effects of the pandemic, and a highly competitive market.

Known for its flagship beer Anchor Steam, named for the 19th-century practice of fermenting beer outdoors due to a lack of refrigeration, Anchor Brewing Co. has faced the same pressures that many midsize American breweries now face. With more than 9,500 breweries operating in the United States in 2022, according to the Brewers Association, and with shelf and tap space limited, midsize breweries face challenges that both the largest and smallest breweries don’t. The largest companies, including the makers of Budweiser and Samuel Adams, have supplemented their businesses with hard seltzer, among other beverages. Local tap rooms can keep costs and staffing levels down, rely on repeat customers, and can charge at margins high enough to sustain a viable business. It’s the brewers in the middle who have been most susceptible to consumers’ shifting tastes and a difficult economic market.

Get The Big To-Do Your guide to staying entertained, from live shows and outdoor fun to the newest in museums, movies, TV, books, dining, and more. Enter Email Sign Up

“Anchor has invested great passion and significant resources into the company,” said Anchor’s Singer. “Unfortunately, today’s economic pressures have made the business no longer sustainable, and we had to make the heartbreaking decision to cease operations.”

Advertisement

Anchor has already stopped brewing but says it will continue bottling and packaging the beer on hand, including a small amount of the 2023 Christmas Ale, through the end of July.

Advertisement

Gary Dzen can be reached at gary.dzen@globe.com.Follow him on Twitter @garydzen.