Bird sightings on Cape Cod

Recent sightings (through July 4) as reported to Mass Audubon.
Sightings at Race Point in Provincetown included 2 royal terns, 2 red knots, 2 parasitic jaegers, 10 black-legged kittiwakes, 20 roseate terns, 3 Arctic terns, a Leach’s storm-petrel, 1,500 Wilson’s storm-petrels, 45 Cory’s shearwaters, 40 great shearwaters, 10 sooty shearwaters, and 4 Manx shearwaters.
Sightings at Jeremy Point in Wellfleet included a clapper rail, 8 American oystercatchers, a semipalmated sandpiper, 10 ruddy turnstones, 2 lesser black-backed gulls, 2 black terns, a Forster’s tern, 12 roseate terns, 2 Arctic terns, 2 black skimmers, 150 Wilson’s storm-petrels, 1 Cory’s shearwater, 35 great shearwaters, 9 sooty shearwaters, and 2 Northern gannets.
Other sightings around the Cape included 2 continuing blue grosbeaks in Falmouth; a hooded merganser in Barnstable, 3 yellow-crowned night-herons at Hallet’s Mill Pond in Yarmouth, and 10 Forster’s terns elsewhere in Yarmouth; and a glaucous gull, a bufflehead, and a barn owl in Chatham.
If you have questions about these sightings, or want to report a sighting, call the Wellfleet Bay Wildlife Sanctuary at 508-349-2615 or send e-mail to cape.sightings@massaudubon.org.