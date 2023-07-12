scorecardresearch Skip to main content
BIRD SIGHTINGS

Bird sightings on Cape Cod

Updated July 12, 2023, 47 minutes ago

Recent sightings (through July 4) as reported to Mass Audubon.

Sightings at Race Point in Provincetown included 2 royal terns, 2 red knots, 2 parasitic jaegers, 10 black-legged kittiwakes, 20 roseate terns, 3 Arctic terns, a Leach’s storm-petrel, 1,500 Wilson’s storm-petrels, 45 Cory’s shearwaters, 40 great shearwaters, 10 sooty shearwaters, and 4 Manx shearwaters.

Sightings at Jeremy Point in Wellfleet included a clapper rail, 8 American oystercatchers, a semipalmated sandpiper, 10 ruddy turnstones, 2 lesser black-backed gulls, 2 black terns, a Forster’s tern, 12 roseate terns, 2 Arctic terns, 2 black skimmers, 150 Wilson’s storm-petrels, 1 Cory’s shearwater, 35 great shearwaters, 9 sooty shearwaters, and 2 Northern gannets.

Advertisement

Other sightings around the Cape included 2 continuing blue grosbeaks in Falmouth; a hooded merganser in Barnstable, 3 yellow-crowned night-herons at Hallet’s Mill Pond in Yarmouth, and 10 Forster’s terns elsewhere in Yarmouth; and a glaucous gull, a bufflehead, and a barn owl in Chatham.

If you have questions about these sightings, or want to report a sighting, call the Wellfleet Bay Wildlife Sanctuary at 508-349-2615 or send e-mail to cape.sightings@massaudubon.org.

Boston Globe Today