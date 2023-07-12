I want to end my relationship, but I worry about my partner

I’ve had a number of short-term flings since my divorce. Finally, last year, I decided I wanted to try a serious relationship again. The timing was right and an acquaintance made their interest known to me. We fell right into it and I let the “L” word slip out early on.

Q. My marriage crumbled very quickly four years ago and left me completely shattered. In that marriage — and previous relationships — I’d had a tendency for codependency. After the divorce, I swore I’d never let myself get intertwined with someone who might abandon me. Therapy, life changes, and healthy outlets have given me a new love of life since then.

Looking back, I recognize my old habits of codependency starting to manifest. Things were fine for awhile, but my interest has started to wane. We don’t have a lot in common and I just don’t feel a great attraction to this person anymore. The problem is, they are going through some big life-changing events — including underemployment, depression, and family issues. They’ve outright told me on many occasions that I’m the best thing in their life. I can’t help but see my past self (co-dependent, anxious, and depressed) in this person, and it’s making my fading feelings worse. I don’t know what to do. I like this person very much. But I can’t help but feel like I’m their emotional crutch.

I want to end this relationship but I know how devastating it feels to have someone you rely on call it quits. I pulled through my own storm because I had no choice; my kids were relying on me. This person doesn’t have that driving force. Please help.

– Codependent No More

A. Break up with this person. It’s what’s best for both of you.

Of course it feels terrible to lose a wonderful person when you’re dealing with so many other difficult things. But it can feel worse to discover that the person you love has been faking their commitment to get you through a bad phase of life.

Saying goodbye might not feel nice, but at least it’s honest. You can be transparent about why this relationship needs to end. Explain that you want to leave room for a better support system.

A reminder: You got through bad times by learning you can count on yourself. That’s a lesson you’ll carry forever, right? Let this person figure out the same thing.

Also, don’t assume your significant other will feel “shattered” like you did after your divorce. We’re all different people with our own histories and instincts. They might understand and thank you for speaking up.

Remember that this relationship is relatively new. You should not be the center of this person’s universe and their only path to happiness. You are not the solution to their problems. You can leave at any time.

– Meredith

READERS RESPOND

Of course empathy is a normal thing, but don’t ever put yourself second to what someone else may feel. Break up. BLISTERED-TOE

The best way to reduce the pain is to break up now, in the most honest, kind way you can muster. You know you don’t want anything long term with this person. It’s cruel to let them believe otherwise. NANOSECO