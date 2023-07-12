Bacteria advisory lifted for Wallis Beach in Rye, N.H.

A bacteria advisory for Wallis Beach in Rye, N.H., was lifted Wednesdayafter new test results showed bacteria levels had declined , according to a statement from the town.

On Thursday, Rye’s Parson’s Creek and the beach between Wallis Sands Beach reported high levels of bacteria after routine testing. Beachgoers were advised against swimming in these waters, the town said in last week’s statement.

On Tuesday, Wallis Beach at Wallis Road extension, also known as Pirates’ Cove, was re-tested by state officials. The tests showed a significant drop in bacteria levels, and signage indicating high levels of bacteria was removed.