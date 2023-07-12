Mayor Wu says recent City Council controversies ‘hurts the credibility on every issue’

Last month, City Councilor Kendra Lara crashed her car into a Jamaica Plain home while driving with her 7-year-old in the backseat who was taken to the hospital for stitches. Her car was allegedly uninsured and unregistered, and her license had been revoked. Lara has since issued an apology. Meanwhile, City Councilor Ricardo Arroyo paid a $3,000 fine last month for representing his brother in a sexual harassment lawsuit with the city while sitting on the Council, despite violating a conflict-of-interest law.

“I think it hurts the credibility on every issue,” Wu said when asked about the potential impact on the City Council’s credibility in decision-making.

Mayor Michelle Wu addressed the recent controversies surrounding city councilors in a GBH Boston Public Radio interview Tuesday, saying they hurt the City Council’s credibility.

Advertisement

Wu said she was not suggesting “there needs to be a standard of perfection for behavior.”

“I will never hold myself up to be someone who is perfectly balancing everything that needs to be done and never making mistakes,” she said.

But at the same time, Wu said, she has heard concerns from residents regarding the frequency of incidents recently. She noted Bostonians will have their chance to demand accountability in the upcoming election.

“All of us are on the ballot,” she said. “That’s the highest form of accountability for elected officials.”

In the meantime, city councilors are expected to fulfill their tasks and responsibilities until the upcoming election, with preliminaries in September.

Wu’s comments come after City Council President Ed Flynn criticized his colleagues for bringing “negative attention to the institution.”

“The people of Boston deserve the highest standards of strong and ethical leadership,” Flynn said in his statement last week.

In her radio interview, Wu also addressed criticisms State Education Commissioner Jeffrey Riley made at a school board meeting last month about Boston Public Schools failing to reach milestones for its state-mandated improvement plan. Wu said that most deadlines and metrics are being met, but the commissioner has decided to focus on particular areas, like bus time performance, that don’t paint an accurate picture of BPS performance.

Advertisement

“We have a very different idea of what it means to work together and to have a productive relationship,” Wu said, adding that bus times are meeting the 95 percent on-time metric, but rates may appear lower due to the inclusion of faulty GPS statistics.

Sarah Raza can be reached at sarah.raza@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @sarahmraza.