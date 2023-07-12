Buddy Cianci is in the Political Corruption Hall of Shame - literally

The Museum of Political Corruption is not, as some might guess, based in Rhode Island. Rather, the nonprofit was founded in 2013 in Albany, N.Y., and it does not have a physical location yet.

But former Providence mayor Vincent A. “Buddy” Cianci Jr. did make the second group of inductees in 2022, along with former vice president Spiro T. Agnew and former New York City mayor James “Jimmy” Walker.

He didn’t make the cut when The Museum of Political Corruption inducted the first five members of its Hall of Shame in 2021 – a group that includes former president Richard M. Nixon and William M. “Boss” Tweed.

But it does have a Center of Ethical Governance that organizes a lecture series and develops curriculum on good governance. And it does have online galleries for its Hall of Shame and its Hall of Honor, which includes people who have fought against corruption such as reporter Nellie Bly and Pentagon Papers whistleblower Daniel Ellsberg.

The museum explains that those inducted into the Hall of Shame “have been deemed to have a significant and indisputable record of corruption.”

The entry for Cianci explains that the former mayor – who served from 1975 to 1984 and again from 1991 to 2002 – was forced to resign both times because of felony convictions.

In 1984, Cianci pleaded no contest to assault charges for beating up his estranged wife’s suspected lover – slapping him, burning his face with a cigarette, and threatening to smash a fireplace log over his head. In 2002, he was convicted of racketeering conspiracy for widespread corruption in his administration, and spent 4 1/2 years in prison.

”During his first administration, 22 officials were convicted of corruption,” the museum said. “His second administration yielded nine convictions, including Cianci, for racketeering.”

The entry notes that in sentencing Cianci, former US District Judge Ernest C. Torres drew comparisons to the story of Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde, saying, “The first Buddy Cianci is a skilled, charismatic political figure ... then there’s the Buddy Cianci who’s been portrayed here … mayor of an administration that was corrupt at all levels.”

Cianci made one more run for mayor, losing to Jorge O. Elorza in 2014. He died in 2016 at age 74.

Bruce C. Roter, founder and president of the museum, told the Globe that Cianci’s induction into the Hall of Shame last December was “a no-brainer for us.”

”We don’t take it lightly when we induct people,” he said. “We want to make sure that their actions were truly representative of what we believe corruption to be, and that certainly seems to be the case with Mayor Cianci over a prolonged career. We don’t make it about the individuals – it’s about their actions.”

The induction was not based on a single action, Roter said, but rather on the corruption over the course of his administration.

”He was a wildly successful politician until he wasn’t, until the veneer was removed and the extent of his criminality was revealed – criminality that came at the expense of those he was entrusted to serve,” Roter said. “That is why he is in the Hall of Shame.”

While there are plans to build a physical Museum of Political Corruption in Albany, he envisions satellite museums in places such as Providence, Boston, Chicago, New Orleans – “and in every community that has a storied history with corruption.”

Each community is unique, Roter said, quoting Tip O’Neill’s maxim that “all politics is local.” And it’s up to each community, he said, to explore and evaluate its own history so that it can “create a better future for itself.”

By the way, the 2023 class of the Hall of Shame will be announced on Dec. 9 – International Anti-Corruption Day. Any more Rhode Island nominees?

Edward Fitzpatrick can be reached at edward.fitzpatrick@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @FitzProv.