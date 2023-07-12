The Democratic battle for N.H. governor: ‘They need to run this race as hard as possible’

That’s a longer primary campaign season than usual. In recent cycles, the Democratic contest didn’t officially take shape until about 11 months or less before the primary election.

The long slog has officially begun. Manchester mayor Joyce Craig announced Tuesday that she’s running for governor . She’s challenging Executive Councilor Cinde Warmington for the Democratic nomination in a contest that will stick with us for the next 14 months.

Democrats may be chomping at the bit this time because Republican Governor Chris Sununu has signaled that he likely won’t run again.

One of the big questions now is how Craig and Warmington will approach the primary. Will they keep it collegial, with an emphasis on the party’s values? Or will their messaging devolve into an expensive mud fight?

Dr. Tom Sherman, a former state senator who was the Democratic gubernatorial nominee in 2022, said he knows Craig and Warmington well.

He hasn’t picked a side, and he urged them both to think carefully about how their choices in the primary will impact the Democratic nominee’s quick pivot into the general election. Even if Sununu isn’t in the race, the other potential GOP candidates — including former Senate President Chuck Morse, former US senator Kelly Ayotte, and current Education Commissioner Frank Edelblut — have name recognition and should not be underestimated, Sherman said.

“So the Democrats cannot take anything for granted,” he said. “They need to run this race as hard as possible.”

Sherman said it’s good that Craig and Warmington got into this race so early. They have their work cut out for them. As he learned firsthand last year on the campaign trail, a candidate’s track record of public service doesn’t necessarily mean voters will know who they are, he said.

“Were I to do it over again, I would probably start in the spring a year and a half before the election and just go everywhere and introduce myself and figure out ways to meet not just Democrats but independents and Republicans,” he said. “That’s what they need to be doing.”

And don’t shortchange the fundraising effort, he said. Sherman said he was proud to raise more than $2 million for his 2022 race, but Craig and Warmington need to aim higher.

“I worked my tail off,” he said, “but it takes more than $2 million to win the New Hampshire governor’s race.”

The Big Picture

David Dubuis of Westminster, Vt., stands on the Route 123 Bridge between Walpole, N.H., and Westminster, watching the debris gather in the center of the bridge as water flows downstream in the Connecticut River on Tuesday, July 11, 2023. Kristopher Radder/Associated Press

