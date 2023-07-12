Elizabeth Holmes’s federal sentence reduction is not unusual, legal experts say

However her current release date is slated for Dec. 29, 2032, the BOP website says, meaning she’s now slated to stay in the prison for a little more than 9 and 1/2 years. She reported to prison in Bryan, Tex. on May 30.

Holmes, 39, was sentenced in November to 11 years and three months in prison for her role in the scheme involving her company, Theranos, which she led.

The automatic good time reductions that Elizabeth Holmes has so far received to her federal prison term for duping investors in her blood-testing hoax are par for the course in the Bureau of Prisons system, according to advocates and legal experts.

Advertisement

When the news broke Tuesday that Holmes had some time lopped off, many Internet users unschooled in the minutiae of federal sentencing policy reacted with outrage, assuming the disgraced former CEO, convicted in January 2022 of fraud and conspiracy following a trial that riveted Silicon Valley, was getting special treatment.

But that is not the case, according to Martin G. Weinberg, a prominent Boston criminal defense attorney.

“With certain exceptions not applicable to Ms. Holmes or other defendants convicted of fraud, they are entitled to 54 days good time per year of the sentence so the BOP will automatically recalculate a release date as they apparently did for Ms. Holmes,” Weinberg said Wednesday via email. “Additionally, recent federal legislation aimed at responding to the ‘mass incarceration’ issue that made the US, surprisingly, the country with the most prisoners per capita in the world ... provides opportunities for federal inmates to earn additional credits for work and educational programs.”

Weinberg said experienced federal criminal lawyers will advise clients on potential options once sentenced to reduce their prison term, as well as on avoiding disciplinary issues and maximizing participation in available programs while incarcerated.

Advertisement

“As for Ms. Holmes, whether she serves 9, or 11 years or less than 9 years, time crawls in prison and the court’s goals of deterrence and punishment have clearly been met by this very serious sentence to a first [time] offender,” Weinberg said.

Molly M. Gill, vice president of policy for Families Against Mandatory Minimums, a sentencing reform advocacy group based in Washington, D.C., also said Tuesday that Holmes situation is not unique.

“Memo to @nypost and other media: this is not news,” Gill tweeted. “It’s routine for the Bureau of Prisons to give people ‘good time credit.’ This is 15% off the sentence to incentivize good behavior. Break the rules, you lose it. We’ve done this for decades.”

According to the BOP website, “federal inmates can earn up to 54 days of good time credit for every year of their imposed sentence rather than for every year of their sentenced served. For example, this change means that an offender sentenced to 10 years in prison and who earns the maximum good time credits each year will earn 540 days of credit.”

But not everyone can claim the reductions.

“Offenses that make inmates ineligible to earn time credits are generally categorized as violent, or involve terrorism, espionage, human trafficking, sex and sexual exploitation; additionally excluded offenses are a repeat felon in possession of firearm, or high-level drug offenses,” the BOP site says.

Those incarcerated who’re eligible must participate in recommended programs based on their individual risk assessment and needs, according to the website of the Federal Register.

Advertisement

“If an eligible inmate refuses to participate in the recommended program or activity, engages in misconduct that results in removal from the program or activity through placement in restrictive housing, or disrupts or fails to follow the conditions, parameters, or rules of the program or activity, accrual of Time Credits is paused until the inmate complies with programming or completes the disciplinary sanction,” the register site says. “This methodology is intended to guide inmates back to the appropriate pro-social goals of programming and act as a deterrent for future misconduct, giving inmates a direct incentive to maintain clear conduct.”

Although they had separate trials, Holmes and former top Theranos executive Ramesh “Sunny” Balwani, were both accused and convicted of essentially the same crimes centered on a ruse touting Theranos’ blood-testing system as a breakthrough in health care. The claims helped the company become a Silicon Valley sensation that raised nearly $1 billion from investors and at one point anointed Holmes with a $4.5 billion fortune, based on her 50 percent stake in Theranos.

Balwani is also on track for an early release from his nearly 13-year prison term, with his projected release date currently pegged to April 1, 2034, according to the BOP. That would be nearly 11 years after he began his sentence at a Southern California prison.

Material from the Associated Press was used in this report.

Advertisement

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com.