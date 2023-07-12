Firefighters rescue baby deer trapped in water treatment drain in Brockton

The Brockton Fire Department received a call from Brockton Animal Control with a request to help rescue the baby deer, Brockton Fire Chief Brian Nardelli said in an interview.

A fawn was rescued from a water treatment facility by Brockton Firefighters and Brockton Animal Control Monday after it got stuck in a four-foot drain pipe, officials said.

The fire department and animal control worked together to get the cinch, a strap that goes around the animal, onto the fawn in order to lift it out, Nardelli said.

A firefighter went down to the fawn and started to move around, in response, the fawn jumped out of the hole and started swimming, but before the firefighter could grab it, the fawn jumped back into the hole.

The rescue took about 45 minutes once all the equipment was set up, Nardelli said.

Once the baby deer was out, it was released back into the wild.

“The guys were real happy cause it was a happy ending,” Nardelli said. “We deal with a lot of tragic stuff so it’s good when there is a happy ending.”

