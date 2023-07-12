‘It’s too important not to get the information out’: Local Vermont newspapers persevere through flooding

Wallace-Brodeur is one of fewer than 10 people on the Times-Argus’s team of reporters, photographers, and correspondents who have been working almost nonstop since Monday, covering severe flooding in central Vermont, which began Sunday night and has since engulfed streets and buildings.

“It was just changing so rapidly,” Wallace-Brodeur said. “I’d drive one road to get somewhere and come back to find water over the road. I’d have to retrace my steps and find another route.”

Jeb Wallace-Brodeur, a photographer at the Barre-Montpelier Times-Argus, was on assignment Monday night when he called his editor Steven Pappas. At the time of the call, Wallace-Brodeur was navigating “a maze” of road closures, blockages, and high waters. He was unsure whether he’d be able to get home, he said.

Advertisement

The daily newspaper is one of several Vermont publications whose staff has been working overtime to share critical information with readers across the country, relying on their websites or social media channels as torrential downpours and resulting flash flooding disrupted their print production.

“We’re providing a service during this state of emergency,” Pappas said. “It’s too important not to get the information out.”

Typically publishing Tuesday through Saturday, the Times-Argus has yet to produce a print edition this week and may not until next week, Pappas said. But this isn’t due to a lack of reporting — it’s because many of the delivery routes have been washed away.

While there is no print product, Times-Argus staffers are posting frequently on social media and the Times-Argus website, which has temporarily removed its paywall. The paper is also partnering with the Waterbury Roundabout and Valley Reporter to “pool resources,” Pappas said.

With only two full-time reporters and a handful of correspondents, The White River Valley Herald is providing a similar service from Randolph, Vt., according to reporter and editor Tim Calabro. Despite challenges getting around, Calabro said he and his team have been on the ground covering road closures and emergency shelters.

Advertisement

While the stakes this week are higher than usual, Calabro said The Herald honed its remote reporting skills during the pandemic, which has made it easier to work from different parts of the state.

“We’re sort of used to this,” he said. “It’s very moment-by-moment. We’re just trying to get the information up as quickly as possible.”

The Herald publishes weekly on Thursdays, but this week Calabro said he’s “playing it by ear.” Like the Times-Argus, some of the roads through which The Herald is distributed are currently unusable.

The weekly Barre-based publication, The World, faced a similar issue, according to co-editor Deborah Phillips. The publication typically prints Mondays and distributes Tuesdays, but “that didn’t happen this time,” she said.

The World’s 10-person staff has been reporting across central Vermont, though accessing areas of coverage has been challenging. For Phillips, this is precisely what makes coverage so crucial.

“It’s important to get information to people because it’s just that much harder for them [to get it themselves],” she said.

The Times-Argus, The Herald, and The World have been providing important information on extreme flooding, road closures, and emergency shelters in central Vermont.

All three editors said the past few days were either reminiscent of or more severe than Tropical Storm Irene, which hit Vermont in 2011. However, they all said the pandemic helped streamline the remote work process, making situations like these much more efficient.

Advertisement

“We’re used to producing newspapers without physically being in the newsroom,” Pappas said, though he added that the Times-Argus would be “dead in the water” without electricity or Internet.

While cleanup begins and national news outlets fade away, local newspapers will continue covering the damages and repairs. And they may still be left facing the damage from the storm: Each missed print edition is a day without ad revenue, Pappas said, and while the Times-Argus’s website will soon return to its subscription-based model, that may not be enough.

“We can’t do this indefinitely,” he said. “How can we generate income when our core market was obliterated?”

In the meantime, photographer Wallace-Brodeur has already begun documenting the rebuilding process, and he said he’s seen Vermonters come out in droves to help resurrect their towns.

“It’s like when you go to a funeral, and it’s sad but you get to see people you haven’t seen in a while,” Wallace-Brodeur said. “Everybody’s bummed but everyone is lending a hand.”

Vivi Smilgius can be reached at vivi.smilgius@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @viviraye.