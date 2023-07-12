As floodwaters recede in Western Mass. and Vermont, extent of damage becoming clear

But the greater issues are in Vermont, where thousands of homes and businesses were damaged when two months of rain fell within two days, inundating large areas of the state, including the capital of Montpelier, where kayaks and canoes replaced cars on many city streets.

Healey is scheduled to tour both North Adams and Williamsburg Wednesday and to fly over the region with officials from the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency to get a personal assessment of the damage from this week’s heavy rainfall.

Governor Healey will conduct an airborne survey of the flooding in Western Massachusetts communities Wednesday as public agencies in Vermont begin the massive task of cleaning up the debris and repairing the damage from catastrophic flash flooding that cost thousands of people their homes and business.

A woman crossed the street through a cloud of dust kicked up in downtown Montpelier after mud left over from the floods began to dry in the sun. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff

President Biden approved a federal emergency declaration for Vermont and Governor Phil Scott Tuesday, who warned that the crisis is not yet over and that the “historic and catastrophic” flooding may still cause further damage as rivers and streams swell from the rainfall.

Parts of downtown Montpelier were flooded by nearly 9 inches of rain that fell by Tuesday night. It was also the place where residents like Molly King-Gove, her husband, Benjamin Gove, their 15-month-old son, Reed, and 7-year-old dog Maple were stranded in their second-floor apartment on Main Street - but were more concerned about others, the Globe reported.

No flood-related deaths had been reported in the state as of Tuesday.

The governor said damage in Vermont “surpassed levels seen during Tropical Storm Irene” in 2011. Scott also warned that although the rain had stopped in many areas, the waters will not immediately recede. “They may, in fact, continue to rise,” he said. “So I want to be clear: We are not out of the woods. This is nowhere near over.”

Floodwaters in Barre, Vt., appeared to take a garage off its footing. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff

In Montpelier, there was concern that the nearby Wrightsville Dam was near capacity, but there was also some positive news, the Winooski and North Branch rivers were receding Tuesday evening, and the threat of a dam breach had passed, according to the city of Montpelier.

Public works crews were scheduled to begin clearing mud and debris from roadways Wednesday morning, and the city will conduct inspections in the downtown area, according to the update.

The state’s public safety secretary, Jennifer Morrison, said early on Tuesday that swift-water rescue teams had performed more than 100 rescues and remained busy. National Guard helicopter crews also conducted about a half doze rescues on Tuesday, Morrison said.

About 70 people were evacuated from damaged buildings and cars, said Mike Cannon, program manager for Vermont Urban Search and Rescue Task Force. Seventeen animals were also rescued, he said.

Around 3 a.m. Tuesday, a swift-water team from New Hampshire “performed an extremely high-risk rescue” in Waterbury, where a woman’s car was washed off the road after she drove around a barricade, officials said.

Nearly 80 state roads were closed, up from 24 on Monday, according to state Transportation Secretary Joe Flynn.

In Western Massachusetts, a flood warning remains in effect for communities along the Connecticut River. Moderate flooding is forecast in Northampton, Montague, Springfield, and Holyoke.

As of Tuesday night , the Connecticut River had flooded a 1-mile stretch of Route 5 between Northampton and Easthampton, according to the Massachusetts Department of Transportation.

