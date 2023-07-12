Florida removes R.I. from list of states with driver cards it won’t recognize

Last week, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, a Republican running for president, announced that beginning July 1 the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles would no longer recognize the validity of driver privilege cards issued by five states: Rhode Island, Connecticut, Delaware, Hawaii, and Vermont.

PROVIDENCE — Florida has quickly reversed its decision to refuse to recognize the driver privilege cards that Rhode Island issues to undocumented residents.

But Rhode Island was removed from that list after Florida officials learned from the Rhode Island Division of Motor Vehicles that the cards issued to undocumented residents look the same as the cards issued to a much wider group of Rhode Island residents, according to Molly Best, director of communications for the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles.

“Rhode Island was removed from the list (on Monday July 10) of out-of-state driver license classes that are invalid in Florida, originally published on the FLHSMV website on July 1, 2023, after receiving information from the Rhode Island Division of Motor Vehicles that their standard (non-Real ID compliant) cards are the same as those issued to illegal immigrants without proof of legal presence in the United States,” Best wrote in an email Wednesday.

Rhode Island Division of Motor Vehicles spokesman Paul Grimaldi said there are now about 842,000 active Rhode Island licenses/ID credentials in the state, and of those, about 470,000 (55 percent) don’t comply with the federal REAL ID Act of 2005, which was passed in response to the 9/11 terrorist attacks to set security standards for state-issued driver’s licenses and ID cards.

The Rhode Island DMV does not require residents to have Real ID-complaint driver’s licenses, and many elderly and disabled residents have non-Real-ID credentials for reasons other than driving, he said.

On June 30, Governor Daniel J. McKee signed legislation authorizing driver privilege cards for Rhode Island residents who are unable to establish lawful presence within the United States but wish to drive legally. And those driver privilege cards, which became available on July 1, look identical to all other non-Real ID licenses and permits, Grimaldi said.

The words “NOT FOR FEDERAL IDENTIFICATION” appear on the front of the R.I. driver privilege cards, and the cards do not authorize the holders to vote in state or federal elections, he said. But in accordance with state law, there is no specific wording indicating the credential is a driver privilege card.

After Florida released its initial list, Rhode Island DMV administrator Walter “Bud” Craddock contacted his counterparts in Florida and at the Association of Motor Vehicle Administrators to explain those details, Grimaldi said.

“He was able to educate the Florida officials about what their unintended consequence was,” he said. “And from what I understand, they have removed us from that short list.”

Grimaldi said the DMV, in partnership with a coalition of Rhode Island immigrant-support and social service agencies, held a series of community meetings in the spring and early summer of 2023 to educate community members about the driver privilege law and its requirements. Events were held in Providence, Central Falls, and Newport.

To obtain a driver privilege card, applicants must have either filed a Rhode Island resident personal income tax return in the prior tax year or been claimed as a dependent on one. Qualified applicants must obtain a verification letter from the state Division of Taxation prior to applying for a driver privilege card. So far, nearly 1,000 people have obtained a verification letter, and in the first week since the cards became available, 210 people have made reservations made for driver privilege card, Grimaldi said.

Steven Brown, executive director of the American Civil Liberties Union of Rhode Island, said, “It’s good to see that Florida has rethought its list, at least as it applies to Rhode Island.”

But, he said, “It still is an absurd law, and it remains unclear to me why the four states that remain on the list are there as well. It’s my understanding that at least two of the states on the list — Vermont and Hawaii — have the same approach of the special licenses applying to any individuals not obtaining a Real-ID-compliant license. So it’s quite unclear what criteria Florida was using to come up with this very strange list.”

State Representative Karen Alzate, the Pawtucket Democrat who sponsored the driver privilege card legislation, said she is glad that Craddock reached out to Florida. “We were really proactive,” she said.

But, Alzate said, it shows that DeSantis is pursuing policies without doing the necessary research. “I understand he’s just trying to appease his audience,” she said. “But he’s not doing his homework, he’s not talking to other states, he doesn’t even know what he’s talking about. I still think he needs to shut the hell up.”

Edward Fitzpatrick can be reached at edward.fitzpatrick@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @FitzProv.