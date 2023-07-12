Healey tours storm damage in Western Mass.: ‘Some have experienced real, true devastation’

The National Weather Service reported Monday that Ashfield Road in Williamsburg had flooded with water reaching residents’ windows, prompting rescues. Forecasters also reported that a section of Route 9 in town had closed due to significant street flooding, while a bridge on North Street was also closed.

“Know that we will continue to do whatever we can to assist our residents and our communities,” Healey said during a briefing Wednesday morning in Williamsburg.

Governor Maura Healey toured storm damage in Western Massachusetts on Wednesday and vowed her administration will do everything possible to help farmers who have lost livelihoods due to flooding and residents dealing with property damage.

Healey, asked about her helicopter ride to the region, said the aerial view of the damage was sobering.

“When you look at the Connecticut [River] for example, and just how brown it is, I mean you see the sediment and just, you can see what’s happened in terms of erosion and what that has done,” Healey said. “You can see the flooding.”

Northampton, MA - 7/11/2023 - 12FLOODING AFTERMATH - Flooded tennis courts at the Oxbow Marina on the Connecticut River in Northampton, MA in the aftermath of flooding in Western, MA. Photo by: Barry Chin/Globe Staff) Section: Metro, Reporter: Globe Staff, Arc ID: Barry Chin/Globe Staff

As of Tuesday night, the Connecticut River had flooded a one-mile stretch of Route 5 between Northampton and Easthampton, according to the Massachusetts Department of Transportation.

Healey added that waters have “receded” for a couple days but the recovery work continues.

“They’re still very high,” she said of the waters.

In addition, the governor said her tour of the damage highlighted the plight of many farmers in the aftermath of the deluge.

“I also was able to observe so many of the fields,” Healey said. “And that’s why I spoke of the farming earlier. Because our farming economy, our rural and agriculture economy, is so, so important to this area. It is important to Massachusetts, it’s important to our administration. ... To be able to see fields still covered, people are suffering and will suffer total wipeouts this year and we’ve got to find a way to help” those affected.

Asked for specifics on plans to help, Healey said the assistance will take a variety of forms.

“In the first instance, it’s figuring out what resources are needed,” Healey said. “How can the state assist and plug in with that. It now moves to a different phase in some respects, in terms of mitigation. We talked about funding. We talked about funding in particular because we know at the end of the day, that’s what communities and residents, business owners are going to need.”

She said the funding could come from multiple sources.

“Obviously, there are certain state formulas, certain federal formulas,” Healey said. “That’s all stuff that we’ve got to work through. But the point is, this is all about teamwork. And my job as governor is to make sure we are maximizing everything we can for the sake of our residents and our communities.”

Pressed on funding, Healey said that “we’ve got to have some conversations about what exists right now, and what exists in terms of the funding formulas.”

She said she hadn’t spoken directly with the White House regarding storm damage, and she also voiced concern for Vermont, which has received a federal disaster declaration from the Biden administration. Vermont officials have said the severe damage wrought by the storm in their state will likely be worse than Tropical Storm Irene in 2011.

“Obviously, the situation in Vermont is real catastrophic,” Healey said. “Our hearts go out to the people of Vermont right now. We’ve said we’re ready to assist and provide help there. I know they are getting much needed federal help.”

Montpelier , VT — 7/11/2023 - A woman looks out form her window as floodwaters surround her apartment in downtown Montpelier. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff) Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff

Massachusetts, she said, is in a “somewhat different” posture.

“Though we also recognize that for some here, people are really hurt,” Healey said. “Really, really hurt. And we want to make sure that we’re doing all we can for those folks.”

Asked if a request for federal aid for her state was on the table, Healey said she wasn’t ruling anything out.

“We continue to have discussions with our local officials and also MEMA about what needs to happen here,” Healey said. “And those discussions are ongoing.”

Healey was also asked what she would tell Western Mass. residents contending with property damage in the wake of the storm.

“That I am so sorry,” Healey said. “I am so sorry for the problems, the pain that people are experiencing. And some have experienced real, true devastation in terms of loss of crops, loss of livelihood, potential loss of jobs with all of that, as we’re going to have to rebuild and recover. Things are very expensive. If you get a flooded basement, and you have damage to property, I mean these are thousands and thousands of dollars, right? And people don’t have that. ... People are going to need help with various kinds of mitigation going forward.”

Healey at a second briefing scheduled later Wednesday morning in North Adams.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com.