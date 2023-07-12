Robert Kraft celebrates July 4 with Hamptons bash featuring Dave Matthews, Grandmaster Flash, media report says

The Post’s Page Six published a photo of the New England Patriots owner dancing with his wife, Dr. Dana Blumberg, as Dave Matthews was playing guitar and singing on a nearby stage during the Sunday evening soiree.

Robert Kraft and his wife hosted an intimate, star-studded early Independence Day celebration in the Hamptons earlier this month, according to the New York Post.

Grandmaster Flash DJ’d the party and guests included Jonathan Kraft, former Patriots Tom Brady and Devin McCourty, comedian-actor Kevin Hart, rapper Lil Baby, country star Kenny Chesney, the Chainsmokers, Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin and Camille Fishel, according to the Post’s Page Six report.

One unnamed attendee told Page Six that “It was one of the most elegant, beautiful events I’ve seen out here in a long time. The décor, the flowers, the lighting… it was a beautiful Hamptons soiree. People thought that Dana had a big-time professional party planner, but she did it herself!”

The guest also said when Kraft introduced Matthews, “Robert said that there is a lot of stuff going on in the world that’s crazy, and we need to, ‘bring people together and have some fun.’ They’re trying every six months to do a party — it was really the first one since they’d gotten married. They’re trying to just bring people together.”

And the partying didn’t stop there.

Kraft and Brady were later seen at Rubin’s Fourth of July bash, wearing all white and posing for a party pic that was posted on Rubin’s Instagram account.

