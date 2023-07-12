More humidity will precede weekend storms

There have been three days in the upper 80s this month at Logan Airport but still no 90-degree days as of Wednesday morning.

This is where the official Boston temperature is capped and although downtown Boston has hit 90 already, it’s not official until Logan Airport does it. This may happen this afternoon as winds continue to be more out of the west.

As of late morning, temperatures were already nearing 90 degrees across much of the region. With a persistent sea breeze much of the summer so far, Logan Airport has yet to reach 90 degrees.

Humidity levels have dropped somewhat over the past 24 hours, making it more in keeping with July. The weather has obviously been somewhat erratic since last month with a lot of clouds, frequent precipitation, and the high humidity.

After Wednesday, I expect humidity to once again increase for Thursday and Friday. If you’re wondering about precipitation, for Greater Boston most of the stretch should be dry, accompanied by changeable sky conditions temperatures will be in the mid 80s. It could be a little warmer if the sun stays strong.

Showers and embedded thunderstorm will move across the area Thursday night into the early morning hours of Friday. WeatherBell

There’s a chance of a dying thunderstorm making it to the 495 belt Wednesday and again Thursday afternoon but this will be the exception, not the general trend.

Overnight Thursday a line of showers and potentially embedded thunderstorms will cross the region. I expect some of these heavy downpours to occur and continue into the early morning hours of Friday. There could be some urban street flooding with these showers.

With a frontal system close at hand on Friday, clouds will be the predominant weather feature along with occasional showers and some tropical downpours. Humidity levels will be very high Thursday night as the showers arrive. On Friday dew points will fall into the 60s, not dry by any measure but not as tropical as when we see dew points in the 70s.

Dew points will be in the 70s across Central and Eastern Massachusetts overnight Thursday into Friday and less-humid air will remain the west. WeatherBell

Into the weekend we will see a continuation of variable sky conditions, moderate to potentially high levels of humidity, and a chance of showers and thunderstorms especially in the afternoons. For planning purposes, Saturday is looking the driest of the two weekend days, with a better chance for those afternoon showers on Sunday. There’s even the potential that Saturday we don’t see any shower activity; more on that later this week.

The jet stream has been in a blocking pattern on and off since June. This has left a dip, or what meteorologist call a trough, of low pressure across the Ohio Valley. This dip has allowed a persistent moist southerly flow of air across New England.

As long as this pattern remains we will not be able to sustain long stretches of dry, warm weather. I still don’t have any confidence in when this block may finally break down, so for now cherish those sunny dry days when we get them.

Above-average precipitation is forecast for Southern New England into the final week of July. NOAA

Finally the air quality across the South Coast is somewhat poor. For those of you with respiratory issues just be aware of this. For the rest of us it’s likely not noticeable.

Unhealthy air quality is present across Cape Cod and the Islands and Long Island Sound. EPA.GOV



