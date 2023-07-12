‘It hasn’t set in yet’: Vermonters assess the damage after historic flooding

Jerry Sheehan, who lives on Main Street in Ludlow, said he was struggling to comprehend what had happened. “It seems like you’re in a dream,” he said. Behind him, a crushed trailer home was tipped on its side, resting against two trees.

Two days later, on the first sunny morning since flash floods devastated towns throughout Vermont, residents stepped into the light, assessed the damage, and took their first painstaking steps toward recovery. They also braced for problems that may be still to come — mold, homelessness, battles with insurance companies, washed-out roads and bridges, and the anxiety-inducing forecast of yet more rain.

LUDLOW, Vt. — The water had seemed to come from all directions Monday: cascading from the slopes of Okemo Mountain, rushing along Main Street, and barreling down a hillside from the reservoir.

The mobile home, swept from its foundation by the flood waters and carried the length of a football field, was just one of dozens of disconcerting sights in this small mountain town Wednesday. Sidewalks were covered in silt. Passing cars kicked up plumes of dried sediment.

At the Okemo Marketplace shopping center, front loaders and backhoes dug into a waist-deep debris field trying to excavate a parking lot and provide access to the half-buried shops and restaurants. About one mile outside town, state workers searching for missing propane tanks found a hot tub wedged under a bridge.

Nearby, an alarm blared from a 19th-century Colonial converted into a restaurant. Outside, co-owner and chef Andrew Molen was in good spirits but seemed, perhaps, somewhat dazed. “The fire marshal just closed the building,” he said. “It’s unsafe for human habitation.”

The building would have to be repaired or demolished. “It hasn’t set in yet,” Molen said.

The recovery efforts — and assessments of damage — in Ludlow mirrored work taking place throughout Vermont and Western Massachusetts.

Vermont Governor Phil Scott toured damaged areas with the administrator of the Federal Emergency Management Agency on Wednesday, a day after President Biden declared a state of emergency in Vermont. Massachusetts Governor Maura Healey visited Western Massachusetts, where the Connecticut River, which flows south from Vermont, washed out roads and flooded crops.

“Some have experienced real, true devastation,” Healey said during a briefing in Williamsburg.

The flooding began after Vermont received as much as 9 inches of rain Sunday and Monday. The deluge swelled rivers and brooks, which overflowed into towns causing flooding that was even more severe than during Hurricane Irene in 2011.

Senator Bernie Sanders said the flooding was the worst natural disaster to strike Vermont since 1927, when flooding killed approximately 100 people, including the lieutenant governor.

In Montpelier, where the swollen Winooski River flooded the downtown of the state capital on Tuesday, volunteers came out in droves after the water drained off most streets, shoveling mud, cleaning, and moving damaged items outside.

“We’ve had so much enthusiasm for support for businesses downtown that most of the businesses have had to turn folks away,” said volunteer organizer Peter Walke.

Vermont authorities have reported no deaths, but many people were left in precarious circumstances. More than 100 had to be rescued; others were stuck in their homes because roads or bridges were impassable.

In Ludlow, Deborah Cook ventured out for the first time Wednesday morning, to get medicine for her asthma and an infection. It was slow going. The 60-year-old shuffled over a rough gravel road pushing her walker. Then she noticed the road ahead was washed out.

Molen, the restaurant owner, spotted her from the other side of the Black River and jogged across a damaged bridge to help. She was wheezing when he reached her. “I don’t know how I’m going to get there,” she said faintly.

Ludlow Pharmacy, recently dug out by backhoes, was half a mile away and on the other side of the river.

Molen borrowed her phone, spoke to the pharmacist, and returned 10 minutes later with an inhaler and pill bottles.

Then Cook turned and pushed her walker back toward home. She lives alone, she said.

After noon, the town of Ludlow posted an update on its website. “You MUST BOIL your water before you drink or consume it,” it said. There was no further explanation.

But the town is far from alone in experiencing water problems since the floods.

In Johnson, a town of 1,300 in northern Vermont, the waste water treatment plant flooded.

“To get this operational again, I’m talking six months,” said Dan Copp, the facility’s chief operator. “We need to replace miles and miles of wiring.”

But even though the waste water plant is out of commission, the town’s piping still works, which is “both good and bad,” he said.

Good because people have water; bad because sewage is now flowing directly into the Lamoille River.

There is, however, a lot of dilution, he said. “The river is now 10 times its normal flow,” he said.

In Hardwick, in the Northeast Kingdom, Town Manager David Upson said Wednesday that the town’s waste water plant had suffered a “major blow” but was still operational.

Downtown, on Mill Street, an inn appeared to have been partially swallowed by the Lamoille River. Half the building was gone. The rest, including the front door and a welcome flag, perched on the receded river bank.

Across town, Nichole Clark stood barefoot in a puddle of muddy water outside her two-story home on Granite Street, as her husband, Duke, tossed soaked items out of their flooded basement.

On Monday, the couple had been able to keep the flooding to about knee-height in the basement, by pumping water out a side window, Clark said. But when a sinkhole on the other side of the house opened up, water gushed in too fast for the pump to keep up. As the water approached the basement’s ceiling, they decided it was time to leave.

“My husband said, ‘We gotta go,’ ” Clark said.

In Ludlow, Molen, who lost two of the five restaurants he co-owns in town, said residents and business owners are worried they won’t have enough money to rebuild. “The insurance adjusters are overwhelmed,” he said.

David Del Tufo, the owner of Eight Oh Brew, a below-ground bar that flooded nearly to the ceiling, said he already has received notice from one insurer that at least some of the damage will not be covered. He estimated his repair costs would top $400,000.

Tucker Zink, general manager of Darkside, a snowboard shop, said he already knew there would be no compensation. “We don’t have flood insurance,” he said, wincing. The shop, he added, had reopened just two weeks ago after a major renovation. On Wednesday morning it was covered in a layer of mud and only accessible from the rear because the front door was blocked by rubble.

Zink and his co-workers spent the morning tossing water-logged boots and garments into garbage bags and hauling them out the back door. “Flash flood sale,” he said. “Hope you like mud.”

Tiffany Marsh, a Ludlow resident, said she expected the next weeks to be difficult. She had heard that the Shaw’s on Main Street, the only major grocery store within 15 miles, is expected to be closed for at least two weeks.

“It’s going to be devastating,” she said

Material from the Associated Press was used in this report.Kevin Cullen and John Ellement of the Globe staff and correspondent Alysa Guffey contributed.

