Man fatally shot at Myles Standish State Forest in Plymouth, officials say

A 25-year-old man was shot and killed at Myles Standish State Forest in Plymouth on Wednesday afternoon, Massachusetts State Police said.
Robert Aponte-Flores of New Bedford was shot several times and taken to Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital in Plymouth, where he was pronounced dead, according to Beth Stone, spokeswoman for Plymouth District Attorney Timothy J. Cruz.
At around 2:30 p.m., State Police detectives unit assigned to Cruz’s office responded to reports of a person shot with life-threatening injuries in the area of Fearing Pond Road and Doctors Pond Road, officials said.
Upon arrival, police learned that an altercation took place in a picnic area of Myles Standish and a shooting occurred, Stone said.
Advertisement
“This was not a random act of violence and there is no threat to the public,” Stone said in an e-mail.
No one has been arrested, Stone said shortly after 9 p.m.
Myles Standish is a popular public recreation area with hiking trails, swimming spots, and camping sites managed by the state Department of Conservation and Recreation.
The investigation is ongoing.
No further information was available.
This breaking news story will be updated if more information becomes available.
Maeve Lawler can be reached at maeve.lawler@globe.com.