Man fatally shot at Myles Standish State Forest in Plymouth, officials say

A 25-year-old man was shot and killed at Myles Standish State Forest in Plymouth on Wednesday afternoon, Massachusetts State Police said.

Robert Aponte-Flores of New Bedford was shot several times and taken to Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital in Plymouth, where he was pronounced dead, according to Beth Stone, spokeswoman for Plymouth District Attorney Timothy J. Cruz.

At around 2:30 p.m., State Police detectives unit assigned to Cruz’s office responded to reports of a person shot with life-threatening injuries in the area of Fearing Pond Road and Doctors Pond Road, officials said.