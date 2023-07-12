Norwood father charged for infant daughter’s death

A Norwood father is facing a charge of manslaughter for the death of his infant daughter in 2021, Norfolk District Attorney Michael W. Morrissey’s office said Wednesday.

Anthony Decosta, 36, was arrested Tuesday evening at his home on Pleasant Street after a Norfolk grand jury indicted him earlier in the day, prosecutors said.

Decosta is due to be arraigned on Thursday at 2 p.m. in Norfolk Superior Court on a charge of manslaughter, reckless endangerment of a child and witness intimidation, Morrissey’s office said in a statement.