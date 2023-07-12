Peaceful Meadows Ice Cream in Whitman to be auctioned off

A well-known ice cream stand in Whitman is heading to the auction block.
Peaceful Meadows Ice Cream on Route 18 will be open through the end of August and then will be sold at auction on Aug. 29, according to JJManning Auctioneers.
“After many successful decades in business beginning in 1962, the family has chosen to divest of these valuable assets through auction,” states the listing on the auctioneer’s website.
In a Facebook post, JJManning Auctioneers announced that the owners are “voluntarily selling” after 61 years, and four properties will be sold individually: the ice cream shop real estate and business; over 50 acres of agricultural land; a single family home across the street; and a two-family home across the street.
The viewing date is scheduled for Tuesday, Aug. 22 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., according to the auction listing.
