Providence club closed after owner padlocked entrance with patrons inside

PROVIDENCE — The city’s liquor board on Wednesday ordered a Manton Avenue bar and lounge permanently closed after police said it was open after hours, its front door and windows locked with metal gates while more than a dozen patrons were inside.

“The really concerning issue is the lack of safety for the public, especially in the state where the Station nightclub fire occurred,” Conley said.

On June 24, the Legacy Lounge on Manton Avenue in Providence locked its front door and windows with patrons inside after hours, police say. Providence Board of Licenses

The Board of Licenses can issue or revoke the licenses required to operate certain businesses in the city, like liquor licenses. By revoking them, the board is closing Legacy Lounge for business. The board also voted to ban the licensee from being involved in another licensed business in the city for a year. If the licensee reapplies, the city will undertake a review of her fitness to do so.

Thomas Hanley, attorney for the club, said the club will appeal the revocation to the state Department of Business Regulation, which reviews license decisions. Both parties agreed to the facts in a police report, but Hanley said revoking the business’ licenses over those facts was harsh.

The state Department of Business Regulation often reverses decisions to revoke business licenses. But the facts in this case were egregious, and came after a series of problems at Legacy Lounge, license board members said.

“How many more chances are we going to give someone?” said board member Peter Mancini.

According to the board’s decision, Legacy Lounge was supposed to close at 1 a.m. because of a temporary reduction of its hours after a previous incident. But on June 24, when police went at 1:20 a.m. to check on compliance, they were unable to get inside because of metal gates — hurricane-style shutters, the board called them — pulled down over the windows and the front door of the building. The gates were padlocked from the outside, a police report says.

Police noticed a person leaving from the back door, and heard loud music. Only by repeatedly knocking on the back door were police able to enter. They found 15 to 20 people there after the club was supposed to be closed, and when police told them to leave, some of them headed for the front door — which they couldn’t have gotten out of if they tried, since it was locked from the outside. Detectives had to give them directions twice before they found the exit, police said in their report.

“If a fire would have occurred near the rear door, nobody would have been able to escape the business since they were trapped inside,” police said in a report.

The owner “indicated that she locked and shuttered the doors and windows from the outside in order to deceive the police and hide the fact that the premises were open after permitted hours,” the board’s decision stated. The owner’s first name is redacted in the police report, but her last name is Mercado. The corporation’s contact person is listed as Gladys Mercado.

It is hardly the first time Legacy Lounge has been under Board of Licenses scrutiny. There have been at least 13 incidents since January 2019, including six instances of violence with guns or knives, the decision said. But the fines of $4,500 and 34 days of closure haven’t deterred the licensee from the behavior, and most recently, reducing its hours prompted a dangerous incident, Conley said.

Brian Amaral can be reached at brian.amaral@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @bamaral44.