Senators seeking candidates for new federal judge in R.I.

Presidents customarily ask senators for recommendations for judicial appointments, although it is up to the president to nominate a candidate, who must then be confirmed by the Senate.

US District Court Judge William E. Smith has notified President Biden that he will become a “ senior judge ” on Jan. 1, 2025, reducing his caseload and creating a vacancy on the court.

PROVIDENCE — US Senators Jack Reed and Sheldon Whitehouse on Wednesday said they are seeking a “diverse pool of highly qualified candidates” for a rare opening on the US District Court in Rhode Island.

Reed and Whitehouse, both Democrats, issued a statement saying as they start their search for a new judge, “the goal is a merit-based process that identifies a diverse pool of highly qualified candidates with a wide breadth of experience and perspective who can serve with professionalism, integrity, and distinction.”

Advertisement

Candidates must have “outstanding legal ability and demonstrate a strong commitment to equal justice,” they said. “In addition to at least 12 years of legal experience, candidates should understand the confirmation process is lengthy, includes a broad review of an applicant’s life, and can impact an attorney’s client work.”

Get Rhode Map A weekday briefing from veteran Rhode Island reporters, focused on the things that matter most in the Ocean State. Enter Email Sign Up

Observers have said that Smith’s shift to senior status will provide a chance to appoint a person of color to the federal court in Providence for the first time.

“I think it’s a golden opportunity to have diversity at the District Court level,” said Jim Vincent, a long-time Rhode Island civil rights leader and former president of the Providence branch of the NAACP.

Vincent said he has not talked to anyone about applying for the position, but he noted that several state judges of color have experience — including Justice Melissa A. Long, who became the first Black justice on the Rhode Island Supreme Court in 2021; Judge Christopher K. Smith, a former state District Court judge who was just sworn in as a state Superior Court judge; and Judge Melissa R. DuBose, who has been a state District Court judge since 2019.

Advertisement

Applicants should send a cover letter and resume to Reed’s office at 1000 Chapel View Boulevard, Suite 290, Cranston, RI 02920, or email it to: District.Court@reed.senate.gov by July 28.

In addition to Smith, the US District Court in Rhode Island now includes Chief Judge John J. McConnell Jr., Judge Mary S. McElroy, and Magistrate Judges Lincoln D. Almond and Patricia A. Sullivan.









Edward Fitzpatrick can be reached at edward.fitzpatrick@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @FitzProv.